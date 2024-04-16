Katy Perry had a bit of a fashion emergency during a recent episode of American Idol. Her top suddenly broke while she was judging a contestant, and it was pretty embarrassing for her.

It all happened right before Roman Collins, one of the Top 14 hopefuls, was about to sing It's A Man's Man's Man's World by James Brown. Katy's silver crop top, a designer piece by Kate Barton, seemed to come loose at the back.

Katy Perry faced a wardrobe malfunction at the American Idol show

After the show, Katy Perry shared a video on Instagram showing crew members trying to fix her top while she stayed seated at the judging panel. She captioned the post, "my top broke #idol"

In the video, she joked “I need my top to stay on,” she added, “If it’s not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted,”

Luke Bryan, another judge on American Idol, tried to help by offering to cut the top with tiny scissors. He playfully announced “I’m going in!” but then changed his mind after a pause, saying “Never mind.” then a SpongeBob SquarePants meme said in the clip, 'A few moments later...,' Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

After a while, Katy was back on camera, hugging herself to cover up because her top had broken. She joked “That song, uh, broke my top off!” she added, “I guess it is a woman’s world.”

Advertisement

Bryan was heard joking at the back, “Ratings! Here we come ratings!” said, “It’s a family show!"

Katy Perry announced it as an interesting moment

After the show, in the Hollywood Access interview, Katy said “I wouldn’t call it a malfunction, I’ll just call it an interesting moment on live television," she further continued saying, "It seems like every season, I’m either tearing the seam of my pants or … I’m just super expressive physically!”

The panelist then added, “I just love this outfit so much and I knew I was rolling the dice but I was like, who cares?” hence proving that even a wardrobe malfunction couldn't dampen her spirits.

As Katy wrapped up her thoughts, she flashed her signature smile to the camera.

ALSO READ: 'Absolute Panic': Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Temporarily Lost a Kid at Daughter Mila’s 11th Birthday Party