Did Katy Perry Tease Her Next Album During Breakthrough Prize Ceremony? Find Out Amid Red Carpet Appearance With Orlando Bloom

Did it actually happen, or is it just in our heads? Katy Perry, who has been fairly silent when it comes to putting out new music, seemingly teased her new "era" while attending the Breakthrough Prize event with her husband Orlando Bloom this weekend.

Perry walked the red carpet in a beautiful, elegant black gown, but that's not what captured the attention of her fans online. Rather, it was her purse – a tiny, translucent one – that sparked the discussion, and rightly so. Inside the accessory, the Hot N Cold singer had masterfully placed a piece of paper with a note that she wanted the world to see.

KP6: Top Secret the lettering on the paper read, clearly referring to her yet untitled sixth full-length album. However brazen Perry’s stunt might be, it came as a delight for her fans who have been asking the pop icon about her next chapter for years now.

Perry last released an album in 2020

Perry's latest full-length musical work, Smile, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 but didn't maintain its position for long, proving to be commercially disappointing, especially by Perry's standards. Since Smile, Perry has been busy as a mother, a businesswoman, and an American Idol judge. She's, however, returned to Billboard Hot 100 as a featured artist, joining DJ and producer Alesso on his single When I'm Gone. That tune too, however, only climbed as high as No. 90, before fading away.

Not the first time Katy Perry teased KP6 — The singer talked about it last November as well

During her Las Vegas PLAY residency in November 2023, the singer alluded to her previous two albums while offering a tempting confirmation about her new era. In fan videos from the night, Perry could be heard saying, “If you couldn't love me in my Witness and Smile eras, then you can't love me in my KP6 era.” As stated above, Smile (2020) and Witness (2017) failed to match the success of Perry’s breakthrough album Teenage Dream, 2010, or 2013’s Prism.

Though Perry hasn't released a new album since the birth of her daughter Daisy Dove in 2020, the singer in an interview with GMA shared last year that she's writing a lot, inspired by the birth of her daughter. Not offering any concrete timeline for the release of her new material, Perry told GMA back then, “I am always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old. I will be back, but let me get this right."

Meanwhile, Perry is also bidding farewell to American Idol after judging it for seven seasons.

