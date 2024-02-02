Will DCU's Brave And The Bold Release After Matt Reeves Finishes The Batman Trilogy? James Gunn Reveals

The CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, revealed an important update about the release of the new movie Brave and the Bold. Gunn took to the threads to inform fans that they will not have to wait till the end of the Batman Trilogy, as the film will hit screens before that. While replying to a fan on threads, Gunn shared this positive news.

The news has got the fans excited; however, much of the details have not yet been revealed. The viewers have predicted the storyline will show the bonding between Bruce Wayne and his son, considering the end of the last part. The movie is also expected to show Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne coming together in the film.

When will Brave and the Bold be released?

DCU's release of a date sheet for the movie nowhere includes the new film this year or in 2025. The release of Brave and the Bold is expected somewhere in 2026, along with other DC slots. For now, DC is considering introducing Superman: Legacy on July 11 this year. Apart from this, the focus will rather be on Dark Knight, giving no place to a new Batman movie in the near future.

The co-CEOs of DC Universe opened up about Brave and the Bold, which would add a hint of excitement to the fans. Adding to the plot Gunn said, "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

The Batman Trilogy

The previous screenings of the DCU have kept the audience in suspense about what will happen next. The first part of the Batman trilogy made its way to screens last year after much anticipation from its fans.

While the scripting of Batman Part II is in the works, it is said to be released in theaters on October 3, 2025. It would be interesting to watch where the narrative goes and who other DCU movies catch up with.

