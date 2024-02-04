James Gunn Shares Emotional Reaction To Christopher Reeve Documentary Superman Documentary; Calls It 'Stunningly Beautiful'

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn discussed the acquisition of the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story by Warner Bros. Discovery, which focuses on Christopher Reeve's role in the 1978 Superman movie and its three sequels and his battle with spinal cord injuries after a horse riding accident. Gunn is currently working on his own Superman film, Superman: Legacy, for the DC Universe.

James Gunn shares emotional reaction to watching Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Following the announcement of WBD's acquisition, James Gunn took to Threads to praise Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Gunn expressed his strong emotions toward the film and assured audiences that it could be enjoyed by anyone, not just those familiar with Reeve's work.

"I saw the stunningly beautiful documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story a couple weeks ago. It emotionally floored me. Peter & I knew DC Studios needed to be involved & I’m grateful to Peter & our WBD family at Warner Bros, HBO, CNN & Max having worked so hard to acquire it. It’s a wonderful film by wonderful filmmakers not only for people like me who love Reeve’s work but for everyone," Gunn wrote on Threads.

What is Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story about?

Super/Man, a documentary about Christopher Reeve's life, has been finalized for sale to Warner Bros. Discovery after its Sundance Film Festival premiere. Reeve, who played the Man of Steel in Warner Bros.'s first four Superman movies, experienced commercial success. WBD’s DC Studios. Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films, and Max will collaborate on the film’s global release across theatrical and home viewing release windows.

"Everyone at Warner Bros. Discovery is incredibly proud to come together as one company to partner with Christopher Reeve’s family and the filmmakers behind ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story‘ and bring his personal journey to audiences the world over. WBD’s DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max are grateful for the opportunity to honor one of our company’s most cherished creative partners and to celebrate Christopher’s rich life and career,” said WBD in a statement.

Super/Man is expected to be a major sales hit at the 40th edition of the festival, with studios and streamers planning to aggressively bid for global rights, with a pact ranging from $14 million to $15 million. Tom Quinn’s specialty studio Neon was another enthusiastic bidder, while Netflix also looked at the film, according to two individuals with knowledge of the sale. Cinetic is handling the sale of the film.

The documentary directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, details Christopher Reeve's rise to fame as Superman and his battle with spinal cord injuries after a horse riding accident. The film uses personal archive material to tell his tragic and inspirational story.

Reeve’s children admitted the tragedy that plagued their father using a wheelchair and ventilator for the rest of his life which made him a better man. “I think he was very conscious of that irony and the legacy of ‘Superman’ when people viewed his story and thought about him after the accident,” his daughter, Alexandra, told Variety before the film’s premiere. She added, “He talked about redefining what it is to be a hero… it’s an everyday person who survives despite overwhelming obstacles.”

The film’s producers include Bonhote, Robert Ford, and Lizzie Gillett, with Daniel Kilroy, Kristen Lappas, Marie Margolius, Mark Meatto, David Moulton, Andee Ryder, and Connor Schell executive producing. Cinetic Media represented the project’s sale.

