This Former WWE Champion Says He Will Choose Hall of Fame Over James Gunn’s DC Universe

He was one of the most lethal and destructive wrestlers in the WWE. A four-time World Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time WWE Champion; he was a beast in the ring, and one of the top performers in WWE. We are talking about ‘The Animal’ Dave Bautista, aka Batista, the destructive force who dared to lift well-built wrestlers and smash them on the floor with his power bombs.

The 55-year-old wrestler, who is now a Hollywood superstar, has said that he would choose to be inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame rather than be a part of James Gunn’s upcoming DC Universe.

For the unversed, the WWE Hall of Fame is an event before WrestleMania, which honors former professional wrestlers managed by the WWE.

What did Batista say?

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Batista said, “I don’t know… I couldn’t give an honest answer to that and I’m only going to say this because we have had conversations over the years … it would be WWE Hall of Fame.”

But why did Batista say this? The reason is he was expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed. It was said that WWE might have a remote induction of Hall of Fame personalities, and thereby Batista opted out of it.

Since he is a celebrated former WWE Champion, he also wants those cheering, and acknowledgments from the former wrestlers.

Batista spoke on his delayed induction and the plans to go about it last year. “I was supposed to go last year and I was in a film and I just couldn’t travel… I was on a film in South Africa and logistically we just couldn’t make it happen,” he said.

The WWE star chose the Hall of Fame despite his closeness to director James Gunn with whom he has worked in all three Guardian films, playing the character of Drax The Destroyer.

Will Batista ever return to WWE?

The ardent Batista fans will be upset to know, but according to the Animal himself, his “in-ring career is over” and he would never wrestle again in WWE. “I will go broke before I have another wrestling match,” Batista said in an interview in April 2021. He made it clear that he won’t be returning to WWE in any case.

However, he did say that he would return to WWE to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, or in any other capacity but never as a wrestler.

Batista last appeared in a match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35, and it was his last in-ring WWE outing. After the match, Batista himself announced that he ‘quits’ and will never be wrestling again.

He left WWE in 2010, then rejoined in 2013, and left again in June 2014. Batista returned for a final match in 2018 against Triple H, and after losing the match, he has not been seen in WWE. Now, it’s time to see ‘The Animal’ only in the Hall of Fame.

