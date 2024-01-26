Jason Momoa's Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Character Inspired By This Legend? Actor Reveals Gun N' Roses Connection

Jason Momoa proved his mettle playing the role of Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in the popular DC franchise ever since he took on the superhero character. Not only the character has been highly appreciated by the audiences, but it has also raked in billions at the Box Office worldwide. However, while fans are heartbroken to hear that he won’t be seen as Aquaman in the future, the actor has revealed the inspiration behind this iconic character.

Jason Momoa shares what inspired his Aquaman character

The DC actor made the revelation while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new series, On the Roam, and spilled beans on his Aquaman character. Jason Momoa, who first appeared in 2017’s Justice League, has followed some serious rock origins as he told host Jimmy Kimmel that he built his DC Comics superhero “a little bit off of Slash.” The seasoned actor later added, “I built Aquaman a little bit off of Slash. Look at the first Justice League.”

Momoa also spoke about the 2018 DC action movie starring himself as the waterlogged superhero on a mission to stop his evil half-brother from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms in his quest to destroy the dry world. “I’m like, ‘That’s Slash.’ I mean, how do you dress up like you’re playing Aquaman? You’re not going to put him in a polo and some khakis. He was just rocking. The way that [executive producer] Zack [Snyder] designed him, wanted him to be was that he was rock ‘n’ roll. He punched Superman in the face and kissed Wonder Woman. He didn’t care,” he revealed sharing how significant Slash is to him.

Slash was a guitarist from the iconic band, Guns n Roses. Mamoa also revealed that he was so important to the character that he had to interview the rock legend for the first time, as the actor had never done any interviews.

Will Jason Momoa appear as Aquaman in the DCU?

So far, Momoa’s character of Aquaman hasn't been included in the James Gunn-led DCU. There were rumors that the actor might appear as Lobo as he shared his excitement upon meeting the DC co-boss, James Gunn. Talking about his DC movie Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, it received mostly poor reviews from critics, but it emerged as Warner Bros.' most successful DC film of 2023.

Incomparable to its predecessor, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has so far earned $114.8 million in the United States and Canada and $283.4 million in other territories, for a total of $398.2 million at the global Box Office. Even the actor shared his thoughts about his career, saying he hasn't "really done anything so far." Elaborating on his craft, the actor added, "I'm not going to be able to master all these things. I'm a solid C+ to B- at everything. But I like doing a lot of different things, and I'm not an A at one thing." A humble Momoa also believes that none of his movies are award-worthy.

