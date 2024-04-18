Zendaya Stuns In Neon Tennis Ball Gown At Challengers After Party; See Here

Zendaya is truly balling in life, quite literally. The actress left fans speechless with her unique dress recently. The Challengers star slaying the red carpet with high-fashion looks is no secret. Zendaya recently stunned at the afterparty of her new movie with a rather unique dress.

The neon green dress that Zendaya wore screamed high fashion. It was an homage to the character she plays in the movie Challenger. Check out the pictures below.

Zendaya in a custom tennis ball gown

Zendaya has once again proved why she deserves to be called the best-dressed actress at most events. The actress donned a neon green tennis ball dress for an afterparty of her movie Challengers. She was on theme with her movie because the highlight of her dress was the tennis ball attached to it. The neon dress featured a halter neck with a plunging neckline which stopped with a tennis ball. The dress’ silhouette also had a high slit in the center. Zendaya was stunned in the dress, needless to say, if anyone could pull off any shade of neon it was the Dune actress.

Zendaya styled her outfit with a pair of dainty diamond earrings and a slick-back bun. The custom-made gown was designed by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti. Law Roach stylist and dear friend of the star was responsible for the styling. He posted a video of the star twirling on his Instagram story along with the caption, “@celiakritharioti custom Tennis ball dress.” The dress was an obvious tribute to Zendaya’s character Tashi, a tennis player turned coach.

Famous celebrities like Tina Knowles, Cynthia Enviro, and Venus Williams attended the LA premiere of Challengers on April 16.

Zendaya’s red carpet looks at the Challengers premieres

Before Zendaya blessed the fashion community with neon look, the actress wore a stunning Vera Wang gown to the premiere. Her LA premiere look was a floor-length black and pink gown. The gown started with a black lace and satin corset that opened up to a pink and black tulle and satin skirt. This particular look was a standout from the other tennis-inspired outfits.

Challengers featuring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor is set to release on 26 April 2024.

