'It's Incredibly Hard': Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Making His Comeback To The Wrestling Ring; Shares His Training Routine And More

Dwayne Johnson making his wrestling comeback after 11 years and gearing up for his WrestleMania 40 matches. However, given the actor took such a long gap, his body is not responding in the same way it did earlier. Speaking to People magazine at the opening of Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana in Honolulu, Johnson admitted that getting back into the zone was “incredibly hard.”

“The training becomes really extensive, and the training camp becomes extensive," he added. The Jumanji actor revealed that he went to Wrestle Mania training camp which was about eight to nine weeks long. Although it was “really fast” he managed to get through it all.

There are speculations, oftentimes fueled by The Rock himself, that he might participate in WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next year. This past spring, Johnson had teamed up with Roman Reigns for a wrestling face-off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins and called them “great dance partners.”

After wrapping up the battle, the actor continued to train for another seven weeks for his Benny Safdie-helmed film The Smashing Machine which also stars Emily Blunt and is set to release in 2025. Moreover, the actor has been busy promoting his Moana 2 and his upcoming Christmas comedy Red One.

“Red One is special. It's our little Christmas movie, as I like to call it,” he told People magazine about the film. “But also on the Moana 2 of it all, it's really been this incredible global embrace of our Polynesian culture and how really amazing that is,” Johnson added.

On Tuesday, Johnson attended the premiere of Cirque du Soleil 'Auana at the Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel in Hawaii in celebration of his Polynesian and Hawaiian culture. His 9-year-old daughter Jasmine accompanying him to the premiere made it extra special. “It's good to be back home during this time and bring the little one here, too,” he told the outlet at the time.