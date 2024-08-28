Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman played the damsel in distress in the first Batman film and went on to feature in some of the biggest blockbusters. In a recent interview with L'Officiel, Nicole Kidman stated that she doesn't do the big Hollywood flicks for paychecks.

Kidman reveals she often faces questions when she agrees to star in big-budget productions like the 1995 blockbuster Batman Forever or the Aquaman trilogy, as she is recognized for her work in dramas and independent cinema.

The actress says, "Everyone’s like, ’Why are you doing that?’ I’m like, ‘Because I get to kiss Batman!’ The thing people don’t understand is, it’s not about the check. A lot of the mainstream big blockbusters that I do are hopefully different."

Despite having a $100 million budget, the movie made $336 million at the box office and was considered a success (Box Office Mojo). Neither Val Kilmer nor Nicole Kidman came back for Schumacher's follow-up Batman picture.

The same queries were posed to Kidman when she agreed to play Queen Atlanna in the film Aquaman, a part she later reprised in the follow-up Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Kidman revealed that she agreed for Aquaman solely because she loves director James Wan and his horror films. She added that when he called her about the role, she was actually thrilled because she had initially assumed it would be for a horror movie. The star shared her desire to star in a classic horror movie, saying, "I’d really wanted to work with him in horror."

Kidman's roles in limited television shows have gained the same popularity in recent years as her roles in films. At the moment, Kidman is producing and acting in three television shows: Special Ops: Lioness at Paramount, Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu, and Big Little Lies on HBO. She will soon star in the series The Perfect Couple, which will stream on Netflix from September 5.

