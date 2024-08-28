Yellowstone's Spin-Off Series The Madison To Rope In THIS Lost Cast Member? Report

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone sequel series, The Madison, is adding more stars to its cast. The new series is set to feature Matthew Fox in the leading role alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming sequel.

The story picks up after the events of Yellowstone and follows the Clyburn family as they move from New York City to the Madison River Valley in Montana after the death of Stacy Clyburn's husband. Pfeiffer plays Stacy, the family matriarch, while Fox plays Paul, an independent bachelor who loves the outdoors.

Rumors suggest that Kurt Russell was originally linked to the project, but with Fox's casting, those reports seem outdated. The rest of the cast includes newcomer Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett as Pfeiffer’s daughters, Paige and Abigail, and Patrick J. Adams as Paige’s husband, Russell McIntosh, an investment banker.

Pfeiffer will portray the mother of two daughters, Paige and Abigail. Patrick J. Adams plays Paige’s husband, Amiah Miller plays Abigail’s eldest daughter, and Russell McIntosh, an investment banker. The show is produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, and others. Fox, famous for his role in Lost, recently returned to acting with the series CAUGHT.

Chris McCarthy, head of MTV Entertainment Studios, praised Pfeiffer's talent, calling her the perfect anchor for this new chapter in the Yellowstone universe. McCarthy said, “Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace, she is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan,” as per reported by Esquire.

While the Dutton family may not appear in The Madison, According to THR, the show will “continue to explore the Dutton family dynasty with new characters and locations, as well as some existing characters.”

The Madison is expected to premiere in 2025, with production rumored to start later this month. Meanwhile, the future of Yellowstone is unclear, especially after Kevin Costner left the show due to a feud with creator Taylor Sheridan. The last season ended abruptly on January 1, 2023, leaving fans with a cliffhanger about what comes next for the Dutton family.

The remaining episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 are set to air on November 10, which will reportedly conclude the Dutton family’s story in the flagship series.

