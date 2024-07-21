‘It's Off The Table: Game Of Thrones Jon Snow Sequel Is Officially Removed From Development In HBO; DETAILS Inside

Jon Snow might know nothing, but Kit Harrington knows and confirms that the Game of Thrones sequel, which centers on his character, is no longer in development. Previously, they were chatters about the sequel being in development and then being shelved for the time being. However, it’s officially out of HBO’s lineup due to a lack of storyline.

The Jon Snow sequel is no longer in the works

Kit Harington caught up with Screen Rant while promoting his film Blood for Dust and confirmed that the spin-off series is “off the table.” He said he hadn’t spoken about it before because it was in the early development stages, and he didn’t want to spoil or create a buzz before things were official.

After looking at every angle and analyzing whether the story was worth it, the creators and Harrington decided to chuck the idea. “Currently, it's off the table because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough,” he said.

However, the Enternals actor didn’t completely disappoint the fans; he ended his statement on a hopeful note. “There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf,” he added. This might be enough for Jon Snow fans to hold out hope!

Other Game of Thrones prequel/sequel line up in HBO

Game of Thrones, based on The Song of Ice and Fire, is a massive world leaving a scope of multiple storylines. Thanks to the insane world and intricate story arcs created by George R.R Martin, HBO has many prequels in development.

The first spin-off released since GOT’s conclusion was House Of The Dragon—currently in its second season— premiered to a positive response and record-breaking views for the studio. Next in the lineup is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin's novellas, collectively known as The Tales of Dunk and Egg. The series is currently filming and will be premiered in 2025.

Aegon's Conquest, the story of the beginning of House Targaryen’s centuries of ruling the seven kingdoms, is also in the “very early” stages of development, screenwriter Mattson Tomlin confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.

Remember Sea Snakes, aka Lord Corlys, aka Lord of the High Tides? The character may have a less significant role in House of The Dragon, but he’s legendary. HBO is developing a show—The Sea Snake /Nine Voyages—centering the adventures of the lords by the sea.

Another spin-off that is confirmed to be in development is Ten Thousand Ships. It will center around Princess Warrior Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell and founder of Dorne. Stay tuned for more updates!