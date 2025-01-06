'It's Really Good': Andrew Garfield Reveals Why 'Horny' Reality Show Too Hot To Handle Has Become His Guilty Pleasure

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sex and obscene language

Andrew Garfield has acquired a taste for Netflix’s reality dating show Too Hot To Handle! Speaking to Magazine, the We Live In Time actor opened up about his favorite “guilty pleasure” reality show and what intrigued him the most about it. "F---, it’s really good," he said of the British dating show.

The Amazing Spiderman actor explained that “hot” contestants are invited to the show and sent to a Love Island. Initially, it will appear like the stereotypical dating show as people start to make pairs, start hooking up, and have parties. “They're just horny, hot people,” Garfield said. “But wait, this is where the twist happens," he teased.

The contestants’ dreams turn into nightmares when they are informed of the rules of Too Hot To Handle. So whenever a situation gets too hot, the people involved will be out of the competition. Basically, it’s a test of one’s patience and control over their fluctuating hormones when they are put in a steamy situation. "There's a prize pot of money and you only win it if you don't f--- each other," the actor added.

But wait, it gets even weirder. The competition is controlled by Lana, the robot that announces that the contestants are selected because they are scared of intimacy. Anyone who gets physically involved without an emotional connection will be charged a fine and the amount will be deducted from the prize pot.

Advertisement

Now these erotically charged people living in a confined space must fight against each other’s resistance to win the competition. The actor shared more weird details of the show including how the robot allots a type of physical intimacy based on the people’s emotional connection.

"The robot tells them, 'You guys are making a good emotional connection. You have five minutes to, like, tongue each other,'" Garfield added. Upon asking, the actor named another reality show that he holds high esteem for, and it's the British version of The Traitors. “Claudia Winkleman is the greatest. I don't know if there's a better television show that's ever been made," the Tick Tick Boom actor added.