‘It's So Huge And Ambitious’: My Lady Jane's Rob Brydon Opens Up On The Prime Video Series’ Success

The unique premise of My Lady Jane has got people talking!

Amazon Prime Video’s latest romantic fantasy drama has grabbed attention for its unique retelling of 16th-century England and an alternate ending to Lady Jane’s tragic life. The promising storyline and themes impressed not only the viewers but also the cast. Two veteran actors, Rob Brydon and Anna Chancellor, who have prominent storylines, share insights into filming the show.

My Lady Jane’s stars discuss the series

Rob Brydon—one of the biggest names in British comedy, plays Jane's father-in-law, Lord Dudley and Anna Chancellor, best known for her Netflix hit series The Crown and Grantchester, played the protagonist’s mother, Lady Frances Grey, spoke to CBR about the show.

“It's so fantastical and it's so huge and ambitious in the world it's creating. I think it means from an acting point of view that you've got to still be very real,” Chancellor said. She added that playing older characters and being veteran actors, they were responsible for keeping the show grounded and supporting the leading characters.

“I think you just always try and play the truth. I have lines in this that I've never said before,” Brydon says, praising the show’s unique themes. “The more fantastical stuff, that's the challenge. You've got to make that believable,” he added.

My Lady Jane’s actors reveal that the show kept space for improvisation

The Hour actress revealed that the actors were given space to improvise while filming My Lady Jane. “There was a lot of room for improvisation. There was a lot of room to say hang on, I think maybe it's better if I say this... Rob is the king of that, so they did that with Rob the most,” she said.

Chancellor continued to discuss the freeing experience of coming up with something at the moment that is separate from the scripted material. She recalled the spontaneity of the set and said that the actors were lucky to get the creative freedom that is lacking in most of the shows.

On the other hand, Brydon revealed the first scene he filmed for the show—Jane (Emily Bader) and Guildford’s (Edward Bluemel) wedding.

“That's a very important part of the season [and] that was the very first moment I'm on set…You're straight in at the deep end, so you'd better have an idea of what you're going to do,” he said.