'It's Very Sweet': Gigi Hadid Introduces Daughter Khai To Her Boyfriend Bradley Cooper's Daughter; Sources Reveal Details

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have reached an important phase of their relationship! The model and the Oscar-nominated actor Cooper have introduced their daughters to each other. A source told People magazine that the little girls spent some “time together.”

Hadid shares her daughter Khai, 4, with ex-partner Zayn Malik, and Cooper shares his 7-year-old girl Lea De Seine with ex-Irina Shayk. "It’s very sweet," the insider said about the cute meetup. "They are busy with work but also prioritize their relationship and daughters," the source said about the couple.

A Star Is Born actor and Shayk began dating in 2015 but broke up two years later and have been co-parenting their girl ever since. Last month, he celebrated his birthday alongside his daughter, and the duo watched the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants in Philadelphia, Penn.

The actor was captured sitting next to Lea and flashed a huge smile while enjoying the sports event. In February last year, the Maestro actor appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and expressed what being a father meant to him. "Honestly, I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad," he admitted at the time.

Hadid also experienced a similar epiphany and renewed perception of life during her pregnancy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She admitted that after embracing motherhood she felt an increased need to feel settled while appreciating the chaos around her.

"I got pregnant, and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up,” she told Elle in their March 2023 issue. She explained the importance of feeling conscious about her daughter watching and learning from her.

Advertisement

The model revealed that the mother-daughter duo often strikes up a midnight conversation on something random. As for their morning routine, Hadid doesn’t forget her mom duties and readily makes breakfast for Khai. "I have a very mom morning routine. I make her pancakes and sausages every day,” she told the outlet at the time.