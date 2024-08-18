'I've Been Threatened': Bebe Rexha Says She Was Subjected To 'Hate Crime' At Munich Airport For Speaking Albanian

Singer Bebe Rexha, 34, shocked everyone as she updated her social media followers about an incident that left her in tears. She claimed on social media that she was the subject of a “hate crime” at the Munich airport.

On August 17 (Saturday), the songstress took to her Instagram stories and described the occurrence of the incident as a result of speaking Albanian to a security official, she was banned and “threatened” from her Lufthansa flight at Munich airport.

In one of her stories, Rexha filmed herself while sobbing nonstop and captioned, “I’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian,” adding, “I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight.”

In the next story, she penned that she believed that that was a “hate crime” as she is of Albanian descent. The 34-year-old claimed, “He would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful (than) he was.”

Rexha mentioned that not a single woman at Lufthansa said anything. She added that he did not reveal his name but she came to know that he worked for ATSG which is a service company document control employed by Lufthansa. She shared one more story stating that “I’m sorry” was not going to “cut this time.” Check them out below.

For the unversed, In The Name Of Love singer hails from New York and is of Albanian-North Macedonian descent. Her father was born in North Macedonia and her mother was born in the United States, but she has Albanian roots also.

As per Billboard, Luftansa’s representative told TMZ that they are in contact with the pop singer to get the entire story. It was reportedly added by Lufthansa, “Diversity and equal opportunity are core values to their company.”

As far as her professional front goes, she made headlines for her collaboration with Kylie Minogue and Tove Lo. The trio partnered for a song titled, Oh My Oh. The track was released in July and the music video was also released recently.

Apart from that, her single, I’m The Drama from her latest album by the same name was released late in June. The singer is known for her powerful vocals and her impactful collaborations with David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and many more.

She is one of those artists who has been vocal and unfiltered about her life and the entertainment industry and many of her fans appreciate that side of hers.

