Jennifer Lopez Joins Viral 'Demure' TikTok Trend To Show How She Drinks Cocktails; WATCH

Jennifer Lopez drinking in a new video is “very demure, very mindful,” and she doesn't chug it all!

The singer became the latest celebrity to join the “demure” trend to promote her cocktail brand and showed how she is elegant while drinking.

On Friday, August 16, Lopez made a video for TikTok and Instagram where she promoted her cocktail brand Delola while encapsulating her take on what ‘demure’ means.

In the video, Lopez can be seen sipping her Delola L Orange Spritz in an unhurried manner as if emphasizing the fact that rather than gulping down every drop, it has to be savored slowly by its consumer. It is an embodiment of Demure - a careful and elegant enjoyment of drinks.

JLo speaks in the clip, "See how I do this, when I drink from the bottle? Very demure, Very mindful. I don’t just chug it, I just don’t, all the way down."

Jools LeBron who sparked the “demure” trend was very happy that Jennifer Lopez had come on board. She commented, "I can't lie as a blonde Puerto Rican woman, this is gagging me." The Jenny from the Block hit maker’s fans were delighted to know that she had taken up the “demure” lifestyle.

On Saturday, August 17, the TikToker Lebron responded to Jennifer Lopez’s 'demure' video on social media. She wrote alongside the singer's clip, "JLO from the demure block??”

Advertisement

This trend began when Jool Lebron showed her way of preparing for work with mindfulness and grace thereby prompting numerous imitators across social media platforms. Recently, JLo herself joined it.

LeBron posted Saturday about the singer -cum-actress's participation in this trend expressing her delight through TikTok. She appeared amazed and extremely happy with her involvement in demureness terming it unexpected but exciting occurrence.

Lopez is not the only celebrity who jumped onto the “demure” bandwagon. Others such as Olivia Rodrigo, Bebe Rexha, SZA, Rumer Willis as well as Lizzo have also embraced it. Even The White House was not left out by this trend.

Later on August 13th, Lizzo landed herself in a video which saw SZA supposedly act 'very cutesy', 'very mindful', 'demure' on Instagram. A few days later Olivia Rodrigo and Bebe Rexha gave their own versions of “demure” content on their social media platform as well.

Even President Joe Biden participated by having the White House Instagram account talk about the recent student debt cancellation in a manner synonymous with this trend’s careful and quiet tone. The White House captioned, "Canceling the student debt of nearly 5 million Americans through various actions. Very mindful. Very demure."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bethenny Frankel Compares Blake Lively to Jennifer Lopez Amid Ongoing It Ends With Us Press Tour Backlash