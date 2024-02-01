Jake Gyllenhaal Share a Behind The Scenes Pictures Of His Transformation For Road House; See Here

Jake Gyllenhaal is sharing glimpses at his intense physical transformation for Road House. Prime Video has released its first trailer for Road House, a high-octane reimagining of the 1989 Patrick Swayze movie. The film stars Gyllenhaal as Dalton, a former UFC fighter who works as a bar bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. After Dalton takes on his job at the roadhouse and begins intimidating some of the bar's rowdy clients, he and its owner are threatened by a group of men who want to take the property for themselves. The movie also includes MMA fighter Conor McGregor in his first-ever movie role.

Jake Gyllenhaal shares pictures of his transformation for Road House

On Wednesday 31 January, Jake Gyllenhaal shared behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming film, Roaad House on his Instagram, including a picture of him taking an ice bath in what appears to be a large garbage bin. The photos include a selfie Gyllenhaal took with members of the stunt team, as well as shots of him working out and filming on set.

"We had an incredible crew on this film and an amazing team capturing images and video throughout our time in the DR!" Gyllenhaal wrote in a caption to the photos. "So much more to come!"

Gyllenhaal previously shared photos of himself working in an audio studio as the film entered its final stages of post-production on Instagram last Monday.

"In the studio, putting the finishing touches on @roadhousemovie and feeling fortunate to have worked with so many talented folks throughout the making of this film," he wrote at the time. "Over the next few weeks, can’t wait to share some of the preparation, people, and moments that have made this one so much fun!"

More about the film, Road House

The official synopsis for the Road House remake reads, "In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems." In the Road House remake, Jake Gyllenhaal is playing the role of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys. Dalton soon discovers that only some things are what it seems in this tropical paradise.

This isn't the first attempt to remake the 1989 action flick. Back in 2015, it was announced that former UFC star Ronda Rousey had signed on to play the lead role in a remake of Road House, with Nick Cassavetes on board to write and direct. It was also reported that Rousey reached out to Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi, to ask for her blessing to play the iconic Swayze character of Dalton, which Niemi gave. Before then, The Fast and The Furious filmmaker Rob Cohen was attached to direct the film but ended up departing the project when Rousey came on board.

Apart from Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior will star as Elwood's love interest Ellie, a nurse in the Florida Keys, and Billy Magnussen will play Brandt, the film's villain. The rest of the movie's cast includes UFC superstar Conor McGregor in his acting debut, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Darren Barnett, Beau Knapp, Lukas Gage, J.D. Pardo, Arturo Castro, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Dominque Columbus, comedian Bob Menery, and Kevin Carroll.

Doug Liman, the filmmaker behind Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Edge of Tomorrow, will be directing the remake. The script was written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry, from a story treatment they co-wrote with original Road House screenwriter, David Lee Henry. Joel Silver, who produced the original film, produced the remake. Henry Braham served as the cinematographer with Doc Crotzer as the editor.

While producers Joel Silver, Doug Liman, and Jake Gyllenhaal all pushed for a theatrical release after positive test screenings alongside, the film will ultimately premiere exclusively on Prime Video. While Amazon MGM Studios initially started out giving many of their films an exclusive theatrical release, including Manchester by the Sea and The Big Sick, the COVID-19 pandemic led the streamer to release many of their films directly to the service instead.

Recently there has been a change in strategy, as Amazon MGM Studios gave several of their highly-anticipated films, such as Ben Affleck's Air and Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, exclusive theatrical releases before they debuted on the service. However, that won't be the case with the Road House remake as it will be released directly to Prime Video in March 2024.

