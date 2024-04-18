Jake Gyllenhaal's Father Reaches A Custody Deal For 9-Year-Old Son With Ex-Wife; DEETS Here

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal's dad, Stephan Gyllenhaal, has made a divorce settlement with his former partner Kathleen, working out a deal over the custody of their 9-year-old son Luke. According to the court papers obtained by RadarOnline.com, the two have agreed to the divorce proceeding as a default matter without any notice.

What do the court documents say?

Stephen and Kathleen have reached a consensus over custody and support, saying they have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."

"This is an amicable divorce. Stephen and I have consciously uncoupled and are now co-parenting our beloved son while being the best of friends. We consider ourselves a family still, with togetherness and love," mentioned their joint statement.

The news of their separation came out last year when Stephen, a noted film director, filed for divorce from Kathleen, whom he has been married to for the last 11 years. The date of separation was cited as March 26, 2022, and the director mentioned irreconcilable differences between the two. The petition was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, asking for joint custody of their 9-year-old son.

The court documents further mention Stephen's financial situation. According to the papers, he lists his job as a filmmaker and life coach, with his monthly income comprising $5,750 from his pension, $5,464 from social security, $3,500 from residuals, and some $1k from his business.

The documents also covered his monthly expenses, which included $2,800 in rent, $850 in medical bills, $5k in childcare costs, $500 on groceries, $400 on eating out, $100 on laundry, $75 for clothes, $700 on entertainment, $1,100 on auto expenses, and another $2,900 on bills.

Stephen Gyllenhaal's marriage with Katherine Man:

Stephen Gyllenhaal was previously married to screenwriter Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal from 1977 to 2011 when they finalized a divorce. The couple shares two children, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, who are noted film personalities. Stephen married Katherine Man in 2011, who is a filmmaker as well. Katherine helped produce Grassroots, a 2012 film director by the former. The estranged couple welcomed their son Luke in 2014.

