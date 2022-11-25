Strange World EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White on working with Jake Gyllenhaal, potential sequel

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the film's lead stars Dennis Quaid who voices the Clade family patriarch, Jaeger Clade and Jaboukie Young-White who has lent his voice to Jaeger's teenage grandson, Ethan discussed their experience of working on this film with Jake Gyllenhaal, the visual appeal of the film and also sequel possibilities, particularly for Ethan's character.

Strange World is Disney's latest animated adventure that promises a ride into uncharted territories with the Clade family. With a stellar voice cast consisting of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White, the film managed to create a buzz with its stunning visuals as well as inclusive storytelling which have been major talking points.

Dennis Quaid on Jake Gyllenhaal reunion

With Strange World, Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal have been paired as a father-son duo for the second time after they first starred together as Jack Hall and his son Sam Hall in 2004's The Day After Tomorrow. Funnily enough, in the case of both the films, Strange World and The Day After Tomorrow, the two actors haven't physically worked together on a set. During our interview, we asked Dennis about his and Jake's strange work reunion and how they are yet to actually work together.

Speaking about the same, Dennis laughingly quipped, "One of these days we will work together other than by phone or something (referencing their The Day After Tomorrow scenes). We [Jake and him] were laughing about that the other day." Adding on how the tables have turned in the case of their characters in Strange World as opposed to The Day After Tomorrow he added, "Only he's coming looking for me now instead of me going to find him."

Talking about the connection between the two movies that Quaid and Gyllenhaal share credits for, the actor also spoke about how strangely connected they are in terms of ecological messaging and also added, "The movies that we have done, The Day After Tomorrow and Strange World, both really great movies, big movies and in a world that we can only imagine."

Jaboukie Young-White would 'love' Ethan and Splat sequel

Jaboukie Young-White who voices the character Searcher Clade's (Jake Gyllenhaal) teenage son Ethan plays a crucial character and his connection with Splat, a blue blobby creature that he comes across during an exploration into the unknown world becomes one of the film's most heartwarming moments. When asked if he would be game to see a sequel with a story centring the adventures of Ethan and Splat, the actor had a positive response.

Speaking about how he would love to see Ethan and Splat's story go ahead, the 28-year-old actor responded, "I would love a buddy comedy between those two. It'll be a lot of fun." Giving a little titbit on the behind-the-scenes fun of Strange World, the actor also revealed how director Don Hall may have aced the impression game when it comes to Splat and said, "Also, I hope that somebody asks Don [Hall] to do his Splat impression one day because it is really good. It had me cracking up. "

The visual genius of Strange World

Working on an animated adventure requires a vivid imagination and given the vibrant creatures that make an appearance in Strange World, we also asked Quaid and Young-White about their reaction to the film's animation. Expressing about how amazed he was by it, Quaid said, "It was a complete surprise. I only saw it a few weeks ago after everything was finished and done. You know, they told you while we were doing it, 'Just imagine this and that and then I see it and I was astounded. It's awe-inspiring." Jaboukie further echoed in on Dennis' response and added, "What they do with the animation is really, it feels like it's pushing into a new era."

Strange World is a multi-starrer that also features Lucy Liu and Gabrielle Union among the voice cast alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White. The film has been helmed by director Don Hall who previously worked on Raya and the Last Dragon. The script for Strange World has been penned by Qui Nguyen. The Disney animated adventure releases in theatres on November 25.