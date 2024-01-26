Road House Fiasco: The OG Movie Was Never Meant For Oscars? Patrick Swayze's Widow Reveals As Director Of The Reboot Fumes

The Amazon Prime Video movie Road House, a remake of the 1989 film of the same name, has found itself in controversy even before its release. The film, which was originally intended for a theatrical release, will now debut exclusively on the streaming platform on March 21, 2024.

Director Doug Liman has taken an aggressive stance against Amazon's decision to send the film straight to streaming, which disqualifies it from Oscar eligibility. He is boycotting promotions for the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring reboot to protest the compromised theatrical release.

Was the original Road House an Oscar film?

In the original 1989 Road House film, beloved action star Patrick Swayze played a "cooler" named Dalton who works at a rowdy bar, handling unruly customers for the owner.

The new film follows a similar premise with some modern updates. However, Amazon's decision to forgo a theatrical release and debut the film exclusively on streaming has angered director Doug Liman. One of Liman's major concerns is that this streaming-only platform disqualifies the film from Oscars contention, potentially robbing Jake Gyllenhaal of a best actor nomination.

However, there is one person who believes the original Road House was never Oscar-caliber - Patrick Swayze's widow, Lisa Niemi Swayze. In a conversation with TMZ, Lisa expressed her opinion that the first movie was just a "guilty pleasure" action film without serious award ambitions. She feels its remake is unlikely to be very different in that regard.

What does Lisa Swaezy think of the Road House remake?

The original Road House was one of those 1980s films geared to be a pure adrenaline-pumping fun flick. Over the years, the movie developed a cult following due to its rewatch value and inherent coolness.

When Amazon purchased MGM studios, there was considerable interest around the classic studio's huge catalog. Road House was one such film that piqued the interest of acclaimed artists like Jake Gyllenhaal and Doug Liman.

The casting of Jake Gyllenhaal in the iconic role originally played by Patrick Swayze was not universally beloved by fans of the original. However, Lisa Niemi Swayze told TMZ that Jake Gyllenhaal was one of Patrick's favorite contemporary actors, and he would have approved of his casting in the remake of the cult classic.

