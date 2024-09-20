James Cameron Reveals Why He Finds Parts Of His Film The Terminator 'Pretty Cringeworthy': 'I Don’t Think Of It As...'

James Cameron recently reflected on the production of his 1984 sci-fi action blockbuster movie The Terminator, which grossed $78 million upon its release. While the movie has remained super popular among his fans, Cameron shared that he now finds some parts of this epic movie 'pretty cringeworthy.' However, he also acknowledged that some aspects of the project turned out well, considering the limited resources they had at the time. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Empire Online, legendary director James Cameron opened up about his sci-fi film The Terminator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular character. The film will mark its 40th anniversary in October, as Cameron told the publication that he was starting as a young filmmaker when he directed this movie, recalling that he was around 29 years old and that it was his "first directing gig, and it’s near and dear for that reason."

While the movie has achieved iconic status in Hollywood, the director expressed that he doesn’t view it as a "Holy Grail," noting, "I look at it now, and there are parts of it that are pretty cringe-worthy, and parts of it that are like, ‘Yeah, we did pretty well for the resources we had available.'"

Cameron explained that it was just the "production value" that he found lacking, noting that he doesn't cringe at any of the dialogue and that he has a lower cringe factor than many others seem to have regarding the dialogue he writes. The director added, "You know what? Let me see your three-out-of-the-four-highest-grossing films — then we’ll talk about dialogue effectiveness."

Cameron then emphasized that Schwarzenegger's casting as Terminator was essential to the enduring success of this movie. He noted that many "first-time filmmakers" tend to become overly attached to their initial vision out of "insecurity."

The Aliens director expressed his pride in being flexible enough to recognize the potential of working with him, emphasizing that it wasn't solely about their original concept.

He further mentioned that looking back over 40 years, they could have created a solid film from a production-value perspective, noting it would have been "nothing if we hadn’t made that one decision that captured the imagination of people."

Meanwhile, The Terminator is available to stream on Prime Video. The film also features Michael Biehn, Earl Boen, Linda Hamilton, Lance Henriksen, and Paul Winfield, among many others.