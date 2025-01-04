Jamie Foxx Wants To Spread 'Joy' In 2025; Actor Expresses Gratitude And Shares His Mantra For The New Year

Jamie Foxx opened up about his plans for the new year! Sharing his gratitude for the past and excitement for the future, the actor posted an Instagram reel on the first day of 2025. He especially thanked those who supported the release of his latest comedy special, What Had Happened Was....

"Look, I can't even tell you — I ain't gotta tell you — how grateful I am, how thankful I am," he said in the video. In the Netflix comedy special, he opened up about his hospitalization in 2023 due to brain bleeding and subsequent stroke while keeping the “healthy” humor intact.

"I got all these jokes I want to tell; I got all this joy I want to spread," he added. For 2025, his mantra is only to love and remove hate from his life. Having gone through a major health crisis, Foxx claims the new year will be different than any other year. “I'm too blessed to be stressed,” he added.

This mantra has been consistent in the comedian's life lately. Just weeks before, he shared the same phrase when an altercation at his birthday dinner left him in stitches. A spokesperson for the actor revealed at the time that someone threw a glass that hit him in the mouth during his birthday outing.

However, Foxx brushed off the issue and sent out a positive message in response. "The devil is busy ... but I'm too blessed to be stressed," he wrote in his Instagram post at the time. Apart from taking the stage for his comedy sketch, which premiered on Netflix on December 10, he has a lot to look forward to this year.

Foxx's upcoming action comedy film, Back in Action, will be released on January 17 this year. He stars alongside Cameron Diaz in the movie. The story revolves around two retired CIA spies, Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), who leave the field together to start a family. However, when their cover is blown, they are dragged back into the spy business.

What Had Happened Was....is available to stream on Netflix.