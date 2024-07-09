Jason Momoa Officially Divorced From Estranged Wife Lisa Bonet? Here's What Report Says

In one of the most recent news in the Hollywood film industry, Jason Momoa has been reported to be officially divorced from his estranged wife Lisa Bonet. The couple, who had been one for many years, also welcomed two children during their time together.

What do the new surfacing reports suggest? Let’s explore.

Jason Momoa divorced from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa is one of the most beloved stars in both the Hollywood film industry and the television sector.

However, recent news reports that the Justice League actor has officially divorced Lisa Bonet.

According to reports, the dissolution of the marriage by a Los Angeles County judge's office took effect on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Bonet, who is also an actress and has worked in various series and movies, filed for divorce. She filed for legal separation in January.

As per the documents reported by Independent, the separation date of the star couple is listed as October 7, 2020.

The two film stars made their separation public in 2022. The legal separation proceeded quickly and without any legal difficulties or disputes.

Reports indicate that neither will receive financial support. Both Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have come forward with a plan on how they will split their assets.

Additionally, the report suggests they will have joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and their 15-year-old son.

This marriage was the first for the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor and the second for Lisa Bonet.

Currently, the Game of Thrones actor has made headlines as it was recently revealed that he is dating Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship timeline

In 1987, Jason Momoa fell in love with Lisa Bonet when he first saw her on The Cosby Show. He was just 8 years old when this emotion bloomed in his heart.

Fast forward to 2005, Momoa met Lisa Bonet for the first time at a Los Angeles jazz club. By this time, Bonet had divorced her first husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Although shocked, Momoa went to a coffee shop with Lisa, where she ordered a Guinness and grits.

The two stars welcomed their first daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, on July 21, 2007. A year later, they welcomed their second child, a son named Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.

The couple got married in 2017 and were married for over seven years. However, they shared a romantic relationship for 12 years before tying the knot.

Lisa Bonet shares a daughter with her first husband, who is also an acclaimed actress, Zoë Kravitz.

