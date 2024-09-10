Throwback: When Jason Momoa Called Ex Lisa Bonet ‘A Goddess,’ Revealed He Was ‘Nervous’ To Ask Her Out

Hollywood's big guy and handsome hunk Jason Momoa, known for his daring characters and risk-taking personality, was actually just like any other youngster next door when it came to wooing his lady love, Lisa Bonet.

In a throwback interview from the December 2020 issue of Men's Health, the Game Of Thrones star opened up about how hesitant, nervous, and shy he was to make the first move toward his then lady love Lisa Bonet, who was 12 years his senior when he was 26.

Momoa admitted that he was "a nervous wreck" at the time. “It’s natural when you meet someone who appears to be intimidating but later turns out to be amazing, intelligent, and funny,” he told the magazine. “She’s a goddess, and you’re a degenerate,” he added.

However, the actor did show some courage and tried. He also advised anyone else who's stuck in a similar situation to do the same and try. “Be you. Try to be funny and make her laugh,” the then 41-year-old said.

He further opened up in the interview and praised his wife Bonet. He admitted she was smart, sophisticated, and sensible. The couple were together for over 16 years before their separation in 2022. They married in 2017 and share two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

The actor, who has been open about his combined family with Bonet and her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, is also a dad to Bonet's daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz.

Jason Momoa said that he loves Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz and also Zoe's better half, actor Channing Tatum.

As per NBC News, Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, filed for divorce in January. The documents listed the couple’s separation date as October 7, 2020, more than three years earlier. They made their separation public in 2022.

As per mutually agreed court terms, neither person would get financial support, they have agreed on how to split their assets, and they would have joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

Bonet rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on “The Cosby Show” and its spinoff, A Different World, and Jason Momoa on the other hand made his debut with Baywatch: Hawaii, which ran from 1999 to 2001. He then rose to fame following his Game of Thrones role as Khal Drogo, who married the leading Daenerys Targaryen.

