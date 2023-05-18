Fast X Day 1 Box Office India: Vin Diesel's film flirts with highest opener in franchise; Netts Rs 13 crores

Fast X, starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Jason Statham, John Cena and plenty others had a reasonably good day at the box office with collections landing in the double digit range on the first day. The film netted around Rs 12.5 - 13.5 crores on its first day, making it the biggest opener of the franchise in India in nett terms, although the gross numbers are lower than Furious 7. These numbers are very acceptable considering the fact that the franchise is past its prime. It was a Thursday release so the movement was slower. Friday already looks better and so does the weekend, and if all goes well, the 4 day cume can be around Rs 60 crores.

Fast X Will Emerge As The Highest Grossing Hollywood Film Of The Year So Far In India, In 4 Days Flat

The advance bookings for Fast X were good and it has performed around what was expected out of it. The reviews are mixed but the content is in sync with what people expect from the franchise, so it is hoped that the film holds well after the extended weekend. These are still early days but a Rs 100 crore nett is what is expected out of Fast X in India, the very least. The film is generating very good collections from its dubbed versions, indicating that the film's audience is way beyond the metros, where films are mostly preferred to be watched in English. Meanwhile, Fast X will emerge as the highest grossing Hollywood film of the year so far in 4 days flat, beating the likes of Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 and John Wick 4, both of which have amassed or will have amassed slightly over Rs 50 crores in their full run.

Fast X Looks To Have Sold Slightly Over 6 Lakh Tickets In India On Its First Day

In terms of footfalls, Fast X looks to have sold around 6.25 lakh tickets on the opening day, in comparison to 6.75 lakh tickets of Fast And Furious 6, 11 lakh tickets of Furious 7, 13 lakh tickets of The Fate Of The Furious (including premieres), and 7.25 lakh tickets of Hobbs And Shaw. F9 released late in the country and since it had a fractured release, the footfalls are not accounted. The global opening weekend for Fast X looks to be over 200 million dollars as for now, which isn't great for a franchise like Fast And Furious but pretty decent nonetheless.

You can watch Fast X at a theatre near you, now.

