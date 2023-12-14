EXCLUSIVE: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan reveals it's always been about 'human aspect' of his mythical characters

The highly anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, digs into the complexities of the characters and the narrative, emphasizing the crucial significance of the 'human aspect' that transcends genre barriers. In an exclusive revelation, Wan discusses the film's development, character dynamics, and the immersive experience that the audience can expect.

The human touch: Aquaman director James Wan's cinematic signature

The famed director James Wan, known for his wide portfolio spanning from horror to action, reiterates his devotion to the 'human aspect' in the narrative. "In all the movies I make, no matter the genre, it always comes back to the human aspect of the characters," Wan said. Regardless of genre, Wan focuses a strong emphasis on his characters' emotional cores, which has become his cinematic identity. This distinctive touch aims to lift the narrative beyond mythical realms in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, presenting audiences with a relatable and engaging experience.

The sequel develops as a genuine continuation of Arthur Curry's journey, as represented by Jason Momoa. With the duties of being King of Atlantis and a new father on his shoulders, Arthur must strike a careful balance between realm and family. Speaking on the same, Wan said, "And even though Aquaman sits on the throne, responsible for all of Atlantis, he is still a man, working to align his two roles—father and king—into this bold and expansive new world."

Advertisement

According to Wan, the film is an action-adventure about two brothers, Arthur and Orm, portrayed by Patrick Wilson, who form an unusual alliance to stop the dangerous Black Manta.

The rise of Black Manta: A formidable foe with mythic power

Wan also gives insight into the character of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. For the unversed, in the film, Black Manta returns with the mysterious Black Trident, unleashing an ancient and deadly entity, driven by a persistent thirst for revenge. The stakes are higher this time, and Aquaman must seek an alliance with his imprisoned brother Orm that transcends their disagreements, setting the stage for an epic struggle to preserve Atlantis and the planet from irrevocable catastrophe.

Wan is set to take fans on a visual voyage, extending the Atlantis cinematic world. While the previous film introduced the audience to the vivid and awe-inspiring Atlantis, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom exposes the viewers to a completely new realm—the Lost Kingdom.

Opening up about the same, Wan said, "Antarctica felt like an inspiring landscape that is familiar, but it’s also a place most of us have not visited, and that would allow me to explore a heightened version of it".

Wan, who was inspired by Antarctica's frigid landscapes, explores a heightened rendition of this familiar yet undiscovered area, offering a visual extravaganza that captures the imagination. He also teased the introduction of new worlds and his distinctive inventions, such as dark monsters that will give complexity to the visual tapestry of the film.

Returning cast: Familiar faces in an expansive world

The ensemble cast, which includes Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman, returns to bring the beloved characters to life. Wan shares his excitement about returning with the cast that helped make the first picture a success. As Atlantis grows into a larger, brighter, and more colorful nation, the characters encounter more stakes and obstacles, resulting in a dynamic and engaging cinematic experience.

Lastly, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom not only promises a visually spectacular and action-packed sequel, but it also reinforces James Wan's devotion to a human-centered narrative. As the film delves into the difficulties of Arthur's dual responsibilities as father and king, viewers can expect a story that goes beyond the fantastical, resonating with the human experiences that unite us all.

Advertisement

Mark your calendars for December 21, 2023, when Warner Bros. Pictures releases this epic adventure in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in theaters across India.

ALSO READ: Which Netflix titles are winning the streaming game? Exploring viewership data featuring Stranger Things, Bridgerton and more