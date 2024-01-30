Top 21 Tallest Actors In Hollywood: From Chris Hemsworth To Jason Momoa

While we are not sure how much of a role an actor’s height plays in getting better films in Hollywood or making an actor stand out on the silver screen, we can certainly vouch that the 21 tallest male celebrities mentioned in the list below have both literally and figuratively used their tall stature to command the movie screens and captivate the audience in their respective eras. Check if your favorite Tinseltown Adonis features on our list of 21 tallest actors in Hollywood

1. Brad Garrett

The Everybody Loves Raymond alum is just a few inches shy of being 7 feet tall. With his 6ft 8 inches of height, he's the tallest actor in Hollywood that we could find. If we missed anyone taller than Garrett, we apologize in advance.

2. Brian Posehn

Known for playing geologist Bert Kibbler in The Big Bang Theory, Brad Posehn is 6ft 6in tall. Before his aforementioned breakthrough role, the actor also was an established comedian in the mid-90s.

3. Joe Manganiello

Manganiello recently made headlines for his divorce from actress Sofia Vergara. The actor does not let the audience’s attention waver when he appears on screen. Sure he is a great actor, but partial credit for his on-screen persona should also go to his height. Who could ignore a 6ft 5in tall man? Not us!

4. Tim Robbins

Tim Robbins is 6 feet and 5 inches tall and a recipient of coveted awards like the Academy Award and the Golden Globes Award which stand as evidence of the acting skills that he unapologetically portrayed in projects like The Shawshank Redemption, The Player, Mystic River, and more.

5. Vince Vaughn

Recognized for his role as Nick Van Owen in the 1997 dinosaur film The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Vince Vaughn is among the tallest actors in Hollywood. Vince Vaughn’s height is 6’5”

6. John Corbett

The actor best known for his roles in Sex and the City and My Big Fat Greek Wedding is one of the tallest actors in Hollywood, much to his dismay, though. Speaking of being the talk of the town for his height and not his acting skills, Corbett told The New York Times, “I was the hunky guy and women would gush. I don’t think one person has ever come up to me and said, ‘Hey, I think you're a good actor."

7. Dwayne Johnson

We don’t even need a measuring tape to confirm that The Rock is definitely one of the tallest actors in Hollywood. Standing tall at 6 feet and 5 inches, the 55-year-old actor is known for his blockbuster movies like Walking Hall, Skyscraper, and more.

8. Jacob Elordi

6’ 5" Jacob Elordi is a fresh Australian talent. Last year, he was a part of two critically acclaimed films, Priscilla and Saltburn. The Kissing Booth and Euphoria are also among the actor's notable acting credits. Elordi is by far the tallest actor in Hollywood when we speak about emerging talents.

9. Alexander Skarsgard

The Swedish-born blue-eyed actor with his deep voice has appeared in various films and TV shows over the years. Succession, True Blood, and Big Little Lies are a few of them. Skarsgard is 6’4” and feels like his height has not helped him land serious acting jobs. The actor told the Sunday Times, “Starting out in Sweden, there was stuff about being tall and blond. But most people here are tall and blond. Still, after my first job, I was on a stupid ‘sexy hunky hot list’ and then people didn't take me seriously.”

“If you want characters with depth but have been labeled ‘a dude who takes his shirt off,’ you're not going to get those offers,” he added.

10. Jeff Goldblum

This silver fox makes it to our list of tallest actors in Hollywood, courtesy of his 6’ 4” height. You might recognize him from Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarok.

11. John Wayne

Even In the age of black-and-white and silent cinema, Wayne managed to win hearts and cement his name as one of the legends in Hollywood. John Wayne, who passed away in 1979, was 6’4” tall.

12. Jason Momoa

The Aquaman actor cannot be missed when speaking of men with incredible height. Momoa stands tall at 6ft 4in. Rita Moreno told E! News, “Jason Momoa is the world’s tallest person.” Well, while we don't know about Jason being the tallest person in the world, we are sure he is tall enough to make it on our tallest Hollywood actors list.

13. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is so tall that he makes his wife Jennifer Lopez conscious of her height. Lopez revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark the reason why she is usually pictured a step behind her husband. Speaking about Affleck who stands tall at 6ft 4in and qualifies to be featured on our list of tallest actors in Hollywood, JLo said, “Ben is 6’4, and I am tiny - I’m smaller. I’m like, 5’6. But we make it work.”

14. RuPaul

The host of RuPaul’s Drag Race is 6 feet 4 inches tall, hence his appearance on our list of tallest actors in Hollywood. As an actor, RuPaul has appeared in over 50 films and television shows, per his IMDb profile.

15. John Lithgow

John Lithgow who is 6 ft 4 inches tall played British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Netflix’s The Crown. A fun fact, Churchill was only 5’6” in real life. The 78-year-old actor most recently appeared in Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon.

16. Conan O'Brien

The talk show host was once rumored to be 6 ft and 8 inches tall. If true, that would have made him the tallest male actor ever. O'Brien, however, quashed the rumors by joking, “I’m not radioactive. I’m not growing out of control. I’m 6 feet 4.”

17. Idris Elba

People Magazine named him the Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 and no one complained. Not even the actor himself. Speaking to People in 2018 post being crowned as the Sexiest Man Alive by the magazine, the British actor and rapper said, “I was like, ‘come on, no way. Really?” But then “I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.” Idris Elba is not the tallest actor in Hollywood but he boasts a height of 6’3”, still more than an average man.

18. Chris Hemsworth

What do we say! Just look at those blue eyes in the picture above. Not only his blue eyes and blonde hair but his 6’3” height also played a role in making him an absolute Hollywood heartthrob. While he’s not the tallest male actor in Hollywood, he stands above most of his peers in showbiz both in terms of height and a successful career.

19. Liam Hemsworth

Maybe it's the Australian water or just the Hemsworth family genes. Like his brother Chris Hemsworth, Liam too is 6'3". He’s an equally handsome actor as well. The Hunger Games star has been cast to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher.

20. Hugh Jackman

Another Australian joins the Hemsworth brothers on the list of tallest actors in Hollywood. Jackman, known for his performance in the X-man franchise shares the same height as Chris and Liam Hemsworth. He too is 6ft 3in tall.

21. John Krasinski

John Krasinski, best known for playing Jim in The Office, is 6’3”. How he managed to fold his large frame behind the tiny office desk in the sitcom is beyond our understanding. The actor recently appeared hand in hand with his wife Emily Blunt for the Critics Choice Awards, and needless to say, he looked as dapper as ever.