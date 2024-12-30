Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reflects On His Casting In The Boys Season 4; Says ‘It Was Pretty Freeing’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrayed the role of Joe Kessler in season 4 of The Boys, opened up about his casting in the Prime Video series. Morgan's character in the show was the main villain, who influenced the other positive characters to take violent actions and also controlled them with his powers.

In conversation with Collider, the actor, who is set to appear next in Bloody Axe Wound, talked about his experience working on the hit show.

Speaking up about how Erik Kripke chose him for the role, Morgan revealed that the showrunner saw similarities between him and Karl Urban, and hence, he was selected to join the cast members of the series.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the Grey's Anatomy actor elaborated, "That's probably why Kripke put me in that role. We're two peas in the same pod. We had so much fun, and we giggled so much. I was completely as irritating as you can imagine that I would be in that role for the rest of the cast, especially Karl."

Morgan further spoke about his scenes with Urban. The actor claimed that he did not take much pressure during the filming process.

ALSO READ: ‘We’re Good At It’: Hilarie Burton And Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reflect On Working Together Amid Collaboration For Bloody Axe Wound

Explaining further, the actor said, "Imagine him having to do a scene with a guy that he can't really acknowledge half the time. It was a blast. It was very freeing. I got to do whatever. I could try anything if it worked, great. If it didn't, we had a good giggle about it."

Advertisement

Sharing his bond with The Lord of the Rings star, Morgan shared, "It was pretty freeing." He went on to state, "Having the ability and the privilege to do all my stuff with Karl, whom I adore, I don't know that there's anyone I've ever had more fun with, just because we're so friggin' similar."

Morgan's character in the show was killed in the second last episode of the season.

Meanwhile, The Boys has been renewed for the fifth season by the streaming platform. The makers have confirmed that the upcoming season will be the last of the show.

In addition to Morgan and Karl Urban, the cast includes Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, and Jensen Ackles.

Season 5 of The Boys is slated to hit the screens in 2026.

ALSO READ: ‘Its Really Fun When...’: What Can Fans Expect From The Boys Season 5? Find Out As Cast Members Spill Beans