‘We’re Good At It’: Hilarie Burton And Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reflect On Working Together Amid Collaboration For Bloody Axe Wound

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been one of the most loved couples in the industry. The duo has worked together on multiple projects, including The Walking Dead, Extant, and Friday Night In with the Morgans.

Burton and Dean Morgan will reunite on the screen yet again for an upcoming film, Bloody Axe Wound. In a conversation with People Magazine, the duo revealed that they love working with each other.

The One Tree Hill star, in talks with the media portal, said that Morgan, whom she married in 2019, shared that it has been a good experience working with her husband. She said, "We're good at it." The actress further added, "We don't actually want to kill each other or anything."

Burton went on to state, "His strengths are my weaknesses, and vice versa."

The actress shared that working together on the sets is almost like going on a date. When asked about taking on future projects together, Burton and Morgan revealed that the factor they believe plays a pivotal role is "a sense of humor that was maybe a little bit gross."

As for the upcoming movie, Bloody Axe Wound is a coming-of-age romance that will be written and directed by Matthew John Lawrence.

Meanwhile, for the plot of the movie, the official synopsis reads, "In the small town of Clover Falls, Abbie Bladecut navigates the inheritance of her father's real-life slasher business."

Speaking about working with Lawrence, the actors recalled watching a film directed by him during the pandemic. The couple revealed, "We saw this movie, and it was so freaking weird, and we reached out to Matthew and said, 'Do you have anything else?'"

They went on to state, "[Bloody Axe Wound] really stood out as a mix of our background with the horror genre and my experience with the teen drama genre." The White Collar star revealed, "This movie mashes those two things together, so it was a perfect fit."

Bloody Axe Wound is available in theaters.

