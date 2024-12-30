‘Its Really Fun When...’: What Can Fans Expect From The Boys Season 5? Find Out As Cast Members Spill Beans

The Boys is set to return to the screens with a new and final season on Amazon Prime Video. Amidst the ongoing productions, the cast members and showrunner Eric Kripke sat down for a discussion at the FYC panel and spilled the beans about what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes. Before getting into the details, the showrunner revealed that he is enjoying the liberty and freedom that come with filming the final episodes.

Having a bittersweet feeling about the show coming to an end, Kripke said that the strong emotions have not yet hit him, but he is really excited for the new season. Kripke stated, “It’s really fun when it’s the end.”

The showrunner further added, “It’s hard and it hasn’t hit me yet about the emotion of it. But just from a story point of view, you don’t have to keep storylines going into a season beyond that really lets you blow the doors off it in a really exciting way.”

Moreover, Kripke shared that Homelander’s character in the show will get into an all-new zone in season five. The creator revealed, “He’s literally all trauma. I think what he plays so beautifully about it is he wants to be a god, but he’s a man. And it’s kind of slowly, or maybe not so slowly, driving him insane.”

Meanwhile, the cast members, Antony Starr, Laz Alonzo, and Jessie T. Usher, also joined Kripke on the panel and opened up about the moments of filming alongside each other and getting into the phase of the final season.

Speaking about the series, Starr revealed, “I was just thinking what a great spot we’re in because a lot of times, your show gets canned, and you never see it coming.”

He continued to say, “You don’t see the train coming down the tracks. We’ve known since Day 1—you said, five seasons. And I said, whatever, see if we do well! And nope, five seasons, which is beautiful because we get to go back.”

The actor went on to state that the cast members are surely going to stay in touch even after the show ends. Season 5 is slated to hit the screens in 2026.

