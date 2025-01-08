Jelly Roll Hopes to End Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's Long-Standing Beef: 'One Day, Eventually'

Jelly Roll thinks he may be the answer to putting an end to the long-standing beef between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). The Rap God hitmaker and the Rap Devil musician released scathing diss tracks against each other back in 2018. However, the origin of their feud dates back to 2012.

On the latest episode of the Flagrant podcast, the country singer, who has worked with both rappers, claimed that he can get them to talk to each other. Roll said he believes he sees a lot of similarities between the two rappers and is hopeful they will eventually reconcile.

The Somebody Save Me singer said, "They’re gonna get together one day, eventually."

While he hasn't approached Eminem, Roll does think it is only a matter of time before these two find their way toward connection. Roll said, "I haven’t really brought it up to Marshall yet, ’cause I’m just still kind of glad that I’m still in that circumference to be able to have those conversations."

Speaking of the monumental influence Eminem has had on hip-hop, Roll recalls giving MGK some insight into how massive an impact it was when Slim Shady finally mentioned him after he first burst onto the scene.

The country singer added, "I also gave [MGK] some perspective too: We all grew up watching Eminem take over the game early. If you got mentioned in an Eminem song, it was like being mentioned in a comedy special. You’re on f–king fire. You couldn’t be hotter."

This conflict started in 2012 between Shady and MGK because of a highly offensive statement MGK made about Eminem's daughter, Hailie. It has played out throughout their respective albums, with Eminem referring to MGK on several occasions and even dissing him in multiple songs. However, Jelly Roll remains hopeful about their reconciliation.

