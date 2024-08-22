Eminem Revisits Missed Family Moments in Emotional Somebody Save Me Music Video From The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Featuring Jelly Roll

Eminem returns with another emotionally intense music video where he sings about his daughters. Packed with an aural tear-jerker from Jelly Roll in the chorus, the Houdini hitmaker has dropped the video for Somebody Save Me, the final track from The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

In just over a month since the album dropped, they released an extremely touching video on Wednesday, August 21. It shows Em sitting on a chair, watching as home videos playback key moments of his three kids — Hailie Jade, Alaina, and Stevie — that he missed because of his demanding job and struggles with addiction.

These include clips of Hailie Jade playing guitar at a recital, walking through her graduation ceremony, blowing birthday candles; Alaina graduating; Stevie opening presents; and his brother Nate celebrating during the holidays. As these memories are being replayed, an emotional Eminem falls to his knees seeking forgiveness.

Later in the video, he also attacks a sleeping version of himself before being put into a casket surrounded by crying family members. The video concludes with an extended part of Hailie Jade’s guitar recital, where she plays passionately. Jelly Roll also appears in the video as he sings the emotional chorus out loud.

One of the primary themes of Em's discography has been his battle with addiction and poor mental health. During the last seconds of the video, a message appears prompting viewers who may need help to consult BetterHelp, a mental health platform that democratizes access to mental healthcare services.

Fans could relate the latest music video to the Recovery artist's previous hits such as When I'm Gone, Mockingbird, and more, where he expresses his struggles with trying to be a good father while juggling the tumult of addiction and his career.

Earlier this week, Alabama rapper Jelly Roll shared his thoughts on getting featured on Somebody Save Me by Marshall — the artist he called his “childhood hero.” On July 12th Jelly Roll posted on Instagram how much Slim's music resonated with him as it was more relatable to him than any other art form.

He felt like Em understood where he was coming from and could relate to every lyric that made him feel so loved and seen. He added in his caption, "So you can imagine how I felt when I got that the call that Eminem would be sampling my song ‘Save Me’ on his new album. And for him to use the song to discuss the other side of what could’ve happened if he would’ve allowed his demons to win brought me to tears."

Released on July 12th, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart. It is Eminem’s eleventh No. 1 album. The song Somebody Save Me is the gloomy closing track of this album and features a Jelly Roll chorus which heavily borrows from his other hit called Save Me. The song peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number twenty-seven.

