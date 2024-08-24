Jelly Roll Announces New Album Beautifully Broken: All We Know So Far

Jelly Roll is set to make his comeback with his new album, Beautifully Broken. The announcement comes ahead of the singer’s upcoming headline tour. The announcement was followed by the release of his latest single, Get By. Talking about his upcoming album, the singer shared that he is looking forward to creating purposeful songs, and his upcoming album will offer his fans a glimpse of the same.

Roll overwhelmed his fans with the news of the arrival of his upcoming album, Beautifully Broken. The upcoming album will feature songs like I Am Not Okay, Liar, and Get By, among many others. The recently released single Get By has also been announced as the 2024 College Football Season Anthem by ESPN.

In the song Get By, Roll talks about traversing through life’s obstacles, where he elaborates on rising after experiencing the downfall. "I light every bridge I see, yeah, just to watch it burn / If you'd seen all the hell I've seen, it'd make your stomach turn/ I think you know / Why I do what I do when I do, mm," Roll sings in his new song.

Further, all the net profits acquired through the pre-order of Beautifully Broken from his U.S. web store will be donated to organizations that help people struggling with mental health issues and addiction.

Advertisement

Jelly Roll discussed his upcoming album during his interview with The New York Times Magazine, where he got candid about his mental process while releasing a song. Roll emphasized that now he wishes to create songs that serve a purpose in both his and others' lives, rather than creating songs that are solely directed for commercial purposes.

ALSO READ: What Are Jelly Roll’s Pre-Show Rituals? Country Music Star Reveals Amid iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Wins

Roll remarked, “I’m looking for songs that have a purpose. When I go to put out a song under the name Jelly Roll, I think to myself, Why? Because for the first time in my life, it has nothing to do with a financial decision. I’m well past putting out anything for money. So, now, it really is a why?"

Talking about his other track from Beautifully Broken, Winning Streak, the singer revealed that he wrote the song from the perspective that he retrieved through his real experiences. The Son of a Sinner singer also opened up about attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, despite maintaining his safe distance from harder drugs. He further revealed how, during one of these sessions, he ended up with the title of his track, Winning Streak.

Advertisement

It seems like Roll’s upcoming album will delve even deeper into his perspective on life and his struggles with substance abuse. Beautifully Broken will be released on October 11, 2024, by BBR Music Group/Republic Records.

But before the release, the singer will kickstart his substantial nationwide Beautifully Broken tour, which will begin at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center on August 27, 2024, and end at Jacksonville, Fla.’s Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on November 23, 2024, after covering the entire country.

ALSO READ: 'None Of This Has Settled On Me’: Jelly Roll Reflects On His Journey From Juvenile Detention To Being Biggest Winner At 2024 CMT Award