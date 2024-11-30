Fans React To Eminem's Cheeky Remark On Lethal Diss Tracks In Netflix's Rhythm + Flow: 'I Made A Few Of Those'

Eminem as a judge might sound intimidating at first but Episode 5 of Netflix's Rhythm + Flow Season 2 revealed a softer and the usual sarcastic side of the rap legend as he joined with Latto, Royce 5’9, Mr. Porter, and host SMACK to oversee a cypher among 14 rappers in Detriot's St. Andrews Hall.

Marshall Mathers' presence on the show was not only a delight for the participants who enjoyed his words of encouragement and pearls of wisdom but also for the internet that went gaga over his "uncle" demeanor and cheeky humor.

The judges in the show analyze each performance through a critical lens, checking for technical skill, stage presence, and delivery. They go on to discuss the judging criteria, citing the importance of compound syllables and commanding performances. In the end, only seven rappers are selected, but fans debate who actually came with the hottest bars.

Meanwhile, the Recovery rapper elaborated on the importance of face-offs between rappers. He says, "Two rappers face off; whatever, you have given the opponent time to figure sh*t about you. Say the foulest sh*t. Make it the most entertaining." He explains that it's significant to him because if a rapper can do that, people might think twice before making a diss song about them.

"I've seen diss records kill people's careers. I made a few of those," he adds to the amusement of fans.

One fan opined, "What makes Eminem the best battle rapper is he’s way funnier than other rappers." Meanwhile, another laughed at the humble flex, saying, "Bro ended more people's careers with diss tracks than anyone else in history."

During another special moment on the show, Em suddenly turned to Latto and expressed his admiration for her work. The 27-year-old Seven rapper was caught off-guard when he said, "I love you, by the way. You’re f-king incredible. I gotta tell you that."

A fan made a note of the moment and took to X to write, "I love how Eminem has been giving flowers to the lady rappers who can spit. First Young M.A.—even before anyone else gave her credit, now Latto."

Another stan said, "It's always cool to see artists like Eminem give props to the new generation," referring to the Rap God rapper's constant shoutout to his juniors in the field such as Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Joyner Lucas, Young M.A, etc.

Fans noted a certain "uncle" energy coming from the soon-to-be grandfather rapper when Eminem comforted a young rapper, Dono, who was disqualified for the round. He comforted her with a hug and words of encouragement, reminding her of how setbacks can lead to growth from lessons learned along the path in life. The audience sympathized with this emotional side of the artist, whom so many are accustomed to seeing as the gritty lyricist.

Rhythm + Flow Season 2 is now available on Netflix for streaming.

