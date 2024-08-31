Jenna Ortega Says She 'Didn't Even Talk' to Winona Ryder About Matching Outfits at Venice Festival

Jenna Ortega and her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Winona Ryder’s outfits perfectly complimented each other at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

The 21-year-old revealed in an interview with PEOPLE magazine that she and Ryder didn’t plan their matching tulle skirt looks! So was it just pure intuition between them?

At the premiere, held on August 28, 2024, the Wednesday star was in a sheer red Dior Haute Couture gown comprising of a pleated bottom and a heart-shaped top. Meanwhile, the 52-year-old Ryder was in a dashing Chanel skirt suit.

Multiple people commented on how well the two stars’ outfits went together. Picture perfect, one can say. However, it wasn’t planned by either of them.

Ortega said, “We didn't even talk about it. No, I don’t know if she noticed but it was funny because, we didn’t talk about it all, but we both were wearing tulle skirts so it's kind of fun that we were mentally intertwined and we didn’t realize it."

Along with the dress, the actress was wearing bracelets, white gold rings, a Bois de Rose necklace, and diamonds from Dior Joaillerie.

The Stranger Things star on the other hand opted for a white button-up shirt, a cropped vest, and a blazer with contrasting buttons.

Ortega’s dress was a nod to Ryder in another way as well. It resembled the dress worn by her character Lydia Deetz in the 1988 original film. But this wasn’t the only nod to the original movie.

The star’s multiple striped outfits in New York City also seem to be inspired by Michael Keaton’s titular character.

Ortega and Ryder are also going viral online because of a short moment shared by them at the same Venice Film Festival.

In a clip shared widely online, the cast can be seen posing for photos when photographers shout at the 52-year-old star to take off her sunglasses.

Ryder seems to hesitate for a moment before asking Ortega about it. Her young co-star seems to say, “No, you don’t have to,” to her. The older star keeps the glasses on and the moment passes.

But multiple people online have commented on how this ability to say no directly is a mark of the generational shift happening in the film industry, where previously actors had to be more people-pleasing.

