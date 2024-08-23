‘It’s So Exciting’: Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Reprising Her Character In Wednesday Season 2

Jenna Ortega is all set to reprise her iconic character of Wednesday Adams in the second season of the Netflix series Wednesday. The new season of the show will premiere almost two years after the first bunch of episodes premiered on the streaming platform.

Though the actress was well-lauded for her performance in the show, Ortega claimed that she was initially terrified of portraying the character again.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, which stars Jimmy Fallon, the actress shared her experience working on the upcoming season of the series. She revealed how the break of two years between the seasons had gotten her to overthink her role over and over again. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star stated during her interview, "I was a little terrified just because it had been years since Wednesday since we shot the first one.”

She further added, "We did that like two or three years ago in Romania. So, I didn't really know how I… I just, I think, overthinking it. But as soon as you put on the costumes by Colleen Atwood, you get hair and makeup done, and then you take all the expression out of your face, it's like, 'Oh, okay. I kind of know how to do this.'"

Apart from playing the lead role in the show, the 21-year-old has also come on board to produce the series. Taking on a new role in her career, the actress stated that it brought her a sense of responsibility.

Ortega revealed, "I get to decide like how blue somebody's gonna be, or where the brains go on the floor, what prosthetics look like.” She added, "It's so exciting. It's so much fun, actually."

When previously talking about her character in the popular show, the Disney alum shared that she was planning to opt out of Wednesday. It was Tim Burton who convinced her to take up the role, and according to the Hollywood star, he had really made up his mind about the casting.

The Miller’s Girl actress said, “Initially, I wasn't married to the job. The bluntness of the call [with Burton] made me want it more. He really got in my head."

Apart from working on the Netflix series, Jenna Ortega is also preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The movie will be released on September 4, while Wednesday 2 is slated to hit screens in 2025.

