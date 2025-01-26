Jennifer Lopez Gets ‘Ready’ For Sundance Film Festival in Edgy All-Leather Ensemble; Check Out Her Complete Look

Jennifer Lopez stuns in her all-leather ensemble for the Sundance Film Festival! On January 25, the Atlas actress posted an Instagram reel flaunting her look while she enjoyed the snowy weather in Park City, Utah. Lopez donned a black leather trench coat and a newsboy cap and completed the look with high-heeled boots.

She also wore leather gloves and aviator sunglasses as she posed for the camera. “Ready to Sundance,” she captioned the post. The Maid in Manhattan actress’s outing comes a few weeks after the news of her donations to the affected families of the Los Angeles wildfires was reported.

A source told Page Six at the time, the singer-actress donated “countless items from her own closet” as charity. The source alleged that Lopez has been doing everything she could to help the survivors of the devastating wildfires that burned down half of the city.

“She also included dozens of packages from her JLo Beauty skincare line with products such as moisturizers and cleansers,” the source added. The mother-of-two also donated to the L.A. Fire Relief campaigns.

The On The Floor hitmaker was reportedly set to appear on talk shows to promote her new film Unstoppable but canceled all her media appearances to provide aid to the victims. After the tragic incident, which first occurred on January 7 and affected the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood in L.A. and Altadena in East L.A., the Hustlers actress took to social media to share a statement.

She expressed her sadness over the devastation and prayed for strength for those who were affected. Lopez also attached links to resources for those affected by the fires.

Moreover, the actress has had “regular contact” with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and his kids ever since the wildfire broke out. The dad-of-three, who recently settled his divorce with Lopez, had to evacuate his new Pacific Palisades mansion.