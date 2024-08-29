Jeremy Jackson Recalls Landing Hobie Buchannon's Role In Baywatch Opposite David Hasselhoff: 'Like A Dream Come True...'

Jeremy Jackson recently shared his experience working on the hit action drama Baywatch alongside co-star David Hasselhoff. Jackson joined the series in its second season as Hobie Buchannon, a role originally played by Brandon Call in the debut season. He revealed how he landed the part, beating out several other A-list competitors, including Leonardo DiCaprio. Read on for more details!

Jeremy Jackson attended the premiere of After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun docuseries recently. There, he spoke with US Weekly and revealed how he got the part of Hobie Buchannon. Jackson told the publication that he found out many years later that when he auditioned for the role, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonathan Brandis, and other child stars were also being considered.

The actor explained, "There's a lot of kid actors who are about the same age, who were about that same cute, sultry [style with a] little edge," before revealing that despite the tough competition, he ended up getting the part, saying that it was "the luck of the draw."

The Ring of Darkness actor then reflected on his early career, expressing that he felt he was born to entertain, and as a kid, he was already doing impersonations, dancing, and singing. He added that acting never felt like a "job" to him and noted that when Baywatch became a hit, he released a music album and went on tour, describing that experience as a "dream" come true.

Advertisement

Jackson also talked about his experience working with his co-star, David Hasselhoff, who played his on-screen father, Mitch Buchannon. The actor said that while Hasselhoff was enjoying his status as a star, Jackson, as a young and energetic child, persistently sought his attention on the set.

He said he often used to ask the Kung Fury actor to play, surf, or have lunch in his trailer, saying, "[Hasselhoff was probably like] ‘Gosh, this kid. I’m like a 30-year-old guy trying to be a superstar,' so I probably drove him nuts."

ALSO READ: Baywatch Cast Feels There Was ‘No Better Job’ Than Working On The Iconic Show

Jeremy Jackson, who played Hobie Buchannon for six seasons on Baywatch, added that despite their initial differences, Hasselhoff eventually became like an older brother to him, noting that they enjoyed their time together on the show.

Meanwhile, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun docuseries is now streaming on Hulu.