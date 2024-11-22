Jodie Turner-Smith Opens Up About Working With Co-Star Michael Fassbender; Reveals She's His 'Long-Time Fan'

Jodie Turner-Smith has been on a roll this year, from making her debut in the Star Wars universe with The Acolyte to playing a witchy Dragon Quene in the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. The actress now stars in the Paramount+ series The Agency as Michael Fassbender’s complicated love interest.

In an interview with People magazine, Jodie shared what drew her towards her latest project, and Fassbender was one of them. Although she found that the script was “pretty excellent,” she also wanted to fulfill her long-time wish to work with the Irish actor. "[He is] someone I was so wanting to work with for a very long time," she said, adding that she’s been a "long-time fan.

The White Noise actress also teased the character she plays in the show saying "She's extremely intelligent. She's an academic, she speaks Arabic, which is one of the most beautiful languages in the world. And she's complicated."

Jodie’s character Samia is Fassbender's character’s secret lover whom he met during his covert operation in Ethiopia.

The series has a star-studded ensemble which also includes Richard Gere and Jeffrey Wright, something the actress found daunting. Murder Mystery 2 star admitted to feeling nervous before the filming kick-started.

"I'm always nervous, before every job. I feel like it's a good thing,” she said. “Because if you're not nervous, I don't know, maybe something's a little bit dead inside."

Jodie explained that despite having done multiple projects, she feels she’s at the beginning. “I feel like I've been doing this for all of two seconds. I have so much to learn,” she added. Although she was nervous before sharing the screen with Fassbender, his kind and generous nature reassured her every time.

The Agency, based on the 2015 series The Bureau, “follows a world of even deeper intrigue and subterfuge, with characters fighting their own battles as they grapple with existential threats to the nation and the world,” as per the official synopsis. The series is set to premiere on Showtime on November 27.