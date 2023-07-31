Sabrina Carpenter calls best friend Joey King 'the worst human being' on her birthday: Find out why

Sabrina Carpenter and Joey King have long been best friends. They post pictures of each other, mostly funny ones, and they talk highly of each other in interviews, while making tongue-in-cheek posts. Carpenter earlier today posted an Instagram story wishing King a happy birthday, but the way the singer did it has left fans in splits. Find out what she said.

Sabrina Carpenter wished Joey King a Happy Birthday

Sabrina Carpenter brutally and comically exposed Joey King while wishing her a happy birthday. The Looking at Me singer posted a picture of the two of them supposedly at a restaurant with her arm around the actor, with her eyes closed, while King looks straight at the camera. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Joey, thanks for stealing my car and crashing it"

The 24-year-old revealed that the Kissing Booth actor once called her eyebrows "Live Caterpillars," she continued brutally exposing King and her own brother. She revealed said, "then saying my eyebrows look like live caterpillars and then screwing my brother and then curb-stomping me behind the outback Steakhouse"

But the singer admitted she loves her best friend nonetheless, "I love you through it all and we can get through this," she ended her hilarious note with, "I know deep down u are the worst person."

ALSO READ: Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter dating? Here’s what we know

Fans react to Sabrina Carpenter's hilarious birthday wish

As expected, the Nonsense singer's post left everyone in splits. People poured their love on Twitter, gushing over the two friends, calling them the standard of friendship goals, saying, "Their friendship is the cutest thing." One user praised former Girl Meets World actor, "Sabrina Carpenter has to be one of the nicest people ever." While another user joked, "The screwing my brother part she really aired Joey’s business." A user showed sympathies to Sabrina's car saying, "Poor Sabrinas Car." One thing that all the people had in common was their appreciation for the singer's humor.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is on her album tour called Emails I Can’t Send. She will be performing 30 concerts throughout 2023-24 while traveling across 7 countries. Her concerts will span across Asia, Europe, and America.

ALSO READ: Is Charlie Puth dating Sabrina Carpenter? Rumours spark as kissing video of singers goes viral