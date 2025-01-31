John Mulaney Roasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Many Netflix Deals; Calls Them 'Someone Without...'

John Mulaney didn’t hold back while promoting his upcoming talk show, Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, at Netflix’s Next on Netflix event in Los Angeles. In front of an audience that included Ben Affleck and Tina Fey, the comedian took a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-publicized but underwhelming Netflix projects.

While discussing his new show, Mulaney joked about the diverse lineup of guests, mentioning Arnold Schwarzenegger, comedian Nikki Glaser, and a family therapist, all with music by Mannequin Pussy. He then turned his attention to the streaming giant’s financial gambles, quipping, “Not since Harry and Meghan has Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan.” The remark drew laughter as he playfully mocked the couple’s $100 million deal with the platform.

Mulaney’s joke referenced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s agreement with Netflix, which they signed in 2020 to produce content. Their first project, the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, provided an intimate look at their relationship and royal departure. However, follow-up projects have struggled. Their animated series Pearl was canceled, and their 2024 docuseries Polo failed to resonate with audiences, adding pressure for them to deliver on their lucrative deal.

With his signature sharp wit, Mulaney made light of one of Netflix’s most high-profile yet inconsistent partnerships. As he prepares to debut his live talk show on March 12, his commentary proves he’s ready to bring unfiltered humor to the streaming world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Changed Their Kids Last Names; Here's Why