Will Kate Middleton Meet With Prince Harry During Her U.S. Visit to Mend the Rift Between Him and Prince William? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Kate Middleton is reportedly setting up a meeting with Prince Harry to have a conversation with him and trying to mend the strained relationships between him and his brother, Prince William.

The sources close to the Princess of Wales revealed to the media portal that the royal family member’s step forward could be a good initiative towards making peace. It is reported that the princess has been rooting for reconciliation between the princes ever since the duo attended their uncle’s funeral last August.

A royal insider shared with the media portal that "One of Kate's top goals for 2025 is to find a way to mend fences between William and Harry so that is front and center on her mind whenever there's talk about going to America."

The news surfaces on the internet after Prince William and Kate Middleton ignored the rumors of having a cold war with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Moreover, the Wales’ also plan to have a more frequent visit to the States as they received donations from the American organisation, as mentioned by the Charity Commission report.

According to the reports by The Mail, Princess Kate has registered her organisation with an American trademark brand. Sharing the details over the same, Prince William revealed, "Hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we'll have some more trips maybe lined up.”

An insider went on to add, "The details are hush-hush, but, by all accounts, it's something they're working on pretty intensely."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on talking terms since the former and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their post as working royals and took an exit from the family in 2020.

