Throwback: When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Changed Their Kids Last Names; Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle passed on the Sussex surname to their children instead of continuing with the name Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, as they were originally named, are now identified as Prince Archie Sussex and Princess Lilibet Sussex.

As reported by The Times UK last year, this transition also resonates with Harry's personal history, as he was referred to as Captain Wales during his service in the British Army. Now, the Sussex surname has become the identifier for their children.

A source told the outlet, "The reality behind the new site is very simple – it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do, and it reflects the fact that the family has, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time. That's a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and is a proud moment."

This change coincided with the redesign of the Royal couple's website to reflect their family's unity. Previously known as Archewell, the site now contains updates on Harry and Meghan 's activities, their biographies, and links to the Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions.

Although they abdicated their royal titles in 2020, the children's royal titles were still present on the site to mark a fresh start in their post-royal lives. The website revamp was seen as a symbolic gesture of family unity, particularly following the King's coronation.

However, their decision to retain royal titles on their new website drew widespread criticism. Nonetheless, a royal insider confirmed to the outlet, "It isn't any sort of problem for the rest of the royal family. It hasn't even been part of a conversation. Harry is more concerned about the health and wellbeing of the King and Kate and thinks that is where the focus should be."

Advertisement

Royal insiders dismissed the criticism directed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, stating that no official complaints had been made about the matter.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Worries Prince Harry Will Rejoin the Royal Family As He Bonds With Kate Middleton; Source Claims