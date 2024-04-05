Did Billie Eilish Add All Her Instagram Followers To ‘Close Friends’ List? Deets Inside

Singer Billie Eilish's latest online stunt caused quite a stir on Instagram. The Summertime Sadness singer added 111 million fans to her exclusive 'Close Friends' list. This unexpected move allowed all her followers to access her personal Instagram stories, leaving her followers excited yet amused.

While several speculations came across after Ellish's unexpected move, fans believe this is possibly a strategic move preceding the release of her highly anticipated new album. In fact, her latest Instagram story further fueled this speculation as she posted a cryptic snap of her hand against what appears to be either an underwater set or a starry night sky bathed in blue hues. Let's take a moment and explore more possibilities of this stunt below.

Could this be a subtle hint for her upcoming album release?

Hints of an upcoming new album have been circulating since February 2024, when Eilish mentioned that her third studio album had been "mastered" in an Instagram update. Despite no confirmation of an official album title or tracklist, eagle-eyed netizens have noted subtle changes in Eilish's social media profiles, including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where her profile and cover pictures now sport a striking solid blue background.

Billie Eilish's last album release

Although Eilish's last album was released in 2021, fans haven't had much time to miss her and feel her absence, as she has consistently maintained a proper presence on both the charts and the airwaves. Moreover, her involvement in the Barbie soundtrack, particularly her soulful and introspective contribution titled What Was I Made For? has kept her in the limelight.

Recently, this track received widespread praise, especially the prestigious Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. As anticipation builds around the drama surrounding her upcoming album, fans can't wait for further clues from the evergreen pop sensation about what promises to be a groundbreaking musical release.

