Jonathan Majors’ Workout Routine And Diet Plan For Creed Ⅲ

Jonathan Majors' Workout Routine is a cornerstone of his on-screen character development. With his striking looks, impressive height, and well-built physique, he commands attention both on and off the screen. You might recognize him as ‘He Who Remains’, a Marvel character in Ant-Man and Loki, or as the formidable Damian ‘Dame’ Anderson in Creed III. According to Majors, training is vital for him. He aims to channel his on-set passion into his gym sessions. Let's delve into the dedicated Jonathan Majors’s workout and diet regimen that has amplified his on-screen charisma.

Who Is Jonathan Major?

Jonathan Majors is a Hollywood actor who kicked off his career with the indie film The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He made a bigger splash with his role in the HBO series Lovecraft Country, which even got him an Emmy nomination. Starting in 2021, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking on various forms of Kang the Conqueror and making an appearance in the recent Ant-Man movie.

Majors is also recognized for his performances in The Harder They Fall, Devotion, and he played the antagonist Dame Anderson in the sports film Creed III.

Profile & Stats

Real name: Jonathan Michael Majors

Place of birth: California, U.S

Date of birth: September 7, 1989

Age in 2023: 34

Height: 6 feet (183 cm)

Weight: 202 pounds (92 kg)

What Is Jonathan Majors’ Workout Routine?

Advertisement

Standing at nearly 6 feet tall, Jonathan Majors makes quite an impression, especially when he's in great shape. From playing roles like a boxer, and a pilot, to the supervillain Kang, he's got a thing for bold characters. Now, it might seem like he was already muscular before these roles, but that doesn't mean he didn't put in the hard work.

Jonathan Majors’ Training Program

Usually, bodybuilders hit the gym twice daily. This holds true, especially for those gearing up for contests, involving weight training and cardio sessions. In Magazine Dreams, Majors portrayed Killian Maddox, an aspiring bodybuilder. To authentically embody the role, he committed to two hours of workouts, twice a day, plus an extra session after filming. His bench press peaked at around 340 pounds at that time.

Similar dedication went into his part opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, where he bulked up significantly. Majors sported massive deltoids, a sculpted six-pack, and robust thigh muscles from intense workouts. It's reported that he devoted over a year to gym prep for Creed III.

In a recent YouTube video, Jonathan Majors and his personal trainer, Mark 'Rhino' Smith, took viewers through his back and core workout routine. Although his impressive physique suggests he did more than just back workouts, this is the official Creed Ⅲ Jonathan Majors workout that came from his insights.

Jonathan Majors’ Core And Back Workout

For his back and core workout, he usually did 3 sets of each exercise with around 10 reps per set. Majors perform a tri-set, which is essentially a giant set involving three consecutive exercises without breaks. He transitions from pull ups to hanging straight-leg raises, a top-rated ab exercise. Then, he moves into hanging knee raises, alternating sides to target obliques. After completing this tri-set, he takes a rest before moving on.

This innovative approach combines back and ab (core) exercises at the same workout station to add muscle activity ( 1 ). To add challenge, Majors is advised to hold the final pull-up rep at the contracted position and perform each exercise at a slow pace. Here, we break it down for you.

1. Straight Arm Lat Pulldown – 3 sets of 10 repetitions

This one's for arms and shoulders, and it also helps with posture. It engages the lats, obliques (side muscles), and abs simultaneously, without activating the biceps like other back exercises. This pre-exhaustion approach helps him effectively target his back during the pulldowns and rows that come next.

Advertisement

The following 2, 3, and 4 exercises are done together as a tri-set workout.

2 Close Grip Pullups – 3 sets of 10 repetitions

This move strengthens the chest, biceps, core, back, and arms.

3. Leg Raises – 3 sets of 10 repetitions

This move works on the lower body and core and also enhances mobility and muscle tone.

4. Oblique Knee Raise – 3 sets of 10 repetitions

It's like a twist on the pull-up, great for building ab strength and core stability.

For the following 5th and 6th exercises, Majors follows a superset approach, where two exercises are done back-to-back without rest. This superset involves an upper back exercise (one-arm dumbbell row) followed by a trapezius exercise (dumbbell shrug). Majors is advised by Smith to maintain a slow and deliberate pace, focusing on maximizing stretches and muscle contractions. He emphasizes the importance of controlled and deliberate movements, avoiding rushed or jerky motions.

5. One-Arm Dumbbell Row – 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions

This compound exercise targets the back, upper arms, shoulders, and core.

6. Dumbbell Shrugs – 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions

They focus on the trapezius and shoulder muscles and are helpful for balancing shoulder strength.

Tips From Jonathan Majors’s Workout Routine

Pushing His Limits

Jonathan loves pushing himself to the max during his gym sessions. If a film requires him to bench-press 250 pounds, he aims to go beyond by lifting 275 pounds multiple times and even 305 pounds a few times. This commitment is what makes him excel in roles, whether he's portraying a boxer, bodybuilder, or supervillain.

Embracing Challenges

Jonathan thrives on challenges, ensuring his workouts remain tough. This determination helps him push his body's boundaries, leading to remarkable strength and size gains.

Integrating Intensity Techniques

Jonathan utilizes various intensity techniques to enhance his workout routine. Pre-exhaust sets, super sets, tri-sets, and giant sets are his go-to methods. These not only boost the intensity of his training but also make his workouts more time-efficient.

Jonathan Majors Diet Plan

Advertisement

When actors prepare for boxing movies, they usually need to bulk up and then convert any extra fat into muscle through a well-planned diet. For instance, Jonathan Majors added 10 pounds for Creed, 5 more for Kang, and another 6 pounds for Magazine Dreams, all while keeping his body fat below 10 percent. Some suspected he might be using steroids, but he clarified that his transformation was purely from hard training and diet.

Majors shared that he ate a massive 6,100 calories daily, which is about six full meals. He mostly had 5 to 6 meals a day, focusing on lean proteins like turkey, elk, bison, and chicken to enhance muscle mass ( 2 ). He also fueled up with complex carbs like rice, oatmeal, and sweet potatoes that may help with gut and overall health ( 3 ). Here's a sample of Jonathan Majors's workout diet plan:

Meal 1 - Breakfast:

1 cup of brown rice

300 grams of ground turkey

100 grams of steamed green beans

Meal 2 - Post-workout snack:

Whey protein shake

1 Banana

Meal 3 - Lunch:

150g grilled chicken breast

100g leafy greens

10ml olive oil

Extra carbs are optional based on goals and workout routine

Meal 4 - Refuel Meal:

100g Greek yogurt

Handful of mixed berries

Meal 5 - Dinner:

200g grilled bison

20g butter

Steamed asparagus

This massive 6100-calorie meal might seem excessive for someone with a sedentary lifestyle who only has three meals. Experts suggest around half that amount for someone with an active lifestyle ( 4 ). However, it's not unreasonable for a bodybuilder aiming to gain mass and eating five or six times daily, like how Majors did.

Supplements

Supplements also played a major role in his 6100-calorie diet. During his rigorous 18 months of training for Creed III, Jonathan Majors followed a strict diet to craft his impressive boxing physique. And with intense workouts, having a reliable supplement stack is crucial for nourishment and recovery.

Advertisement

While details about his exact supplement choices remain limited, whey protein was a key player in his diet. Research backs up its benefits, showing that it aids in boosting strength, building muscle, and shedding body fat ( 5 ).

Advertisement

Conclusion

Jonathan Majors' workout routine is a captivating tale of transformation. From beefing up for boxing to embracing supervillain roles, his commitment to physical excellence shines through. When asked about his six-pack secret, Majors gave a candid response: "Hard work." He also summarized his fitness journey in a straightforward piece of advice: "Eat a lot, pray a lot, sweat a lot, lift a lot, stretch a lot, sleep a lot." His openness about routines and down-to-earth attitude are truly appealing. If you're aiming for a well-built physique and attitude like the Creed star, his routine offers a practical guide.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner’s Workout Routine That Made Her Body Fit And Fabulous