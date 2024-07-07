Jordan Peele’s Next Movie Set To Release In 2026 Halloween Season? Get Out Creator Drops Hint On Social Media

Jordan Peele is set to make a triumphant return to the big screen! Universal has just announced that Peele's next feature will be released on October 23, 2026. It's no surprise that he chose Halloween as the perfect time to make his comeback, considering his impressive track record in spine-chilling horror films.

The yet-untitled movie was earlier slated for December 25, 2024, but its production was delayed due to dual strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Known for his directorial debut with 2017’s Get Out, a film that earned Peele an original screenplay Oscar, he followed it up with the flick Us and 2022's Nope.

Jordan Peele opened up about his untitled project

According to Variety, Jordan Peele opened up and discussed the new film on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. Reflecting on it he said, “I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.”

Peele has also been a prolific producer in film and TV through his Monkeypaw Productions company. In an age where it is hard to bring people back to theaters, especially with the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Peele has retained his record of attracting viewers with his masterpieces so far.

Advertisement

Jordan Peele's success as a director and producer

Peele has solidified his standing in the industry not just as a renowned director and actor, but also as a producer of both film and TV through his company, Monkeypaw Productions. His impressive repertoire includes notable movies such as BlacKkKlansman in 2018, Candyman in 2021, and the upcoming animated feature Wendell & Wild in 2022, which Peele co-wrote with director Henry Selick. Additionally, he has made his mark in the television world with series like Hunters on Amazon and Lovecraft Country on HBO.

Furthermore, Peele also produced Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, and persuaded Universal to acquire the project from Netflix.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Learned To Do Her Makeup by Studying YouTube Tutorials, Recalls Smell Of Her Grandma’s Lipstick