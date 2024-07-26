Josh Hartnett Talks About Prep For His 'Psychopath' Character In Upcoming Film Trap: 'I Tried Not To Bring...'

Josh Hartnett is making headlines for his upcoming psychological thriller film Trap, in which he is portraying a serial killer character named Cooper. Hartnett recently revealed how he prepared himself to play this role and also lauded film director M. Night Shyamalan for making something unexpected. Read on further to know more details!

Josh Hartnett shared how he prepared to play Cooper in Trap

Josh Hartnett recently spoke with US Weekly magazine at the premiere of his new film Trap in New York, where he told the outlet about his experience playing the role of Cooper in the movie and how he didn't use method acting for it.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap follows a serial killer named Cooper, who attends a pop concert of Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan) with his teenage daughter, (Riley) where "they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event."

Hartnett explained, "I tried not to bring much of myself to the role nor let much of this character come home with me because — if you want to be blunt — all of it, everything that [my character] is doing in this film, is basically a front," noting that Cooper is a "true psychopath."

The Oppenheimer movie actor continued talking about his character, noting that there's no way Cooper could feel "empathy" for his daughter, and "he couldn’t love her the way that we love."

He added that something in this film that is "so interesting" is the story of a "psychopath" learning he’s not as powerful as he thought. The actor said that "hopefully," by midway through the film, viewers will be "rooting" for the character, noting, "It’s a strange thing to have happen."

Josh Hartnett then praised director Shyamalan, saying he "loves" how he often surprises audiences by giving a fresh perspective on different genres, noting that this film is no exception.

Trap director M. Night Shyamalan reveals why he cast Josh Hartnett in the movie

M. Night Shyamalan talked about casting Josh Hartnett in Trap. He told the outlet, "When he (Hartnett) walked in, he just had an energy about him that was [a] superstar." Shyamalan noted that the actor told him he would be ready to take risks and do anything to portray his role convincingly, adding that they "really connected on many things."

Meanwhile, Trap will released in theaters on August 2, 2024. The film also features Hayley Mills, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donoghue, Alison Pill, Marnie McPhail, Vanessa Smythe, and Kid Cudi.