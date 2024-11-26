Jude Law Breaks Hearts As He Reveals 'That Cottage' From His 2006 Christmas Film The Holiday Doesn't Exist: 'I Just Burst the Bubble, Sorry'

Only Jude Law had the right to steal the Christmas magic of his 2006 movie The Holiday, and the actor didn’t hesitate the slightest to do so when the opportunity arose. Appearing recently on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Law, who played a charming father of two in the much-loved rom-com opposite Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black, broke fans’ hearts by revealing that the movie’s idyllic Rosehill Cottage, nestled in the cozy English countryside, doesn’t actually exist.

“I mean, I find it just, honestly glorious,” Law said of the film’s devoted fans who rewatch the flick every Christmas.

When the conversation turned to the possibility of Airbnbing the charming Surrey cottage where Winslet’s character Iris lived, Law delivered the blow, sharing, “That cottage doesn’t exist.” The revelation, though not completely new, shocked show hosts Zoe Ball and Kerry Goldiman, eliciting dramatic reactions from them.

“So the director — she’s a bit of a perfectionist,” Law continued, referring to rom-com queen Nancy Meyers. “She toured the whole area and didn’t quite find the chocolate box cottage she was looking for. So she just hired a field and drew it, and had someone build it.”

The actor went on to reveal that the external shot of the cottage, often engulfed in snow to create the illusion of winter, was shot in England, while the interior was filmed in LA three months later. The news, all too shocking for Ball and Goldiman, prompted them to cover their ears to block out any more behind-the-scenes spoilers Law was planning on sharing.

“Please stop!” Goldiman begged. “We don’t want to hear anymore!” Ball added, covering her ears. “I can’t bear it.” Goldiman termed the details Law shared as upsetting.

“I just burst the bubble! Sorry!” Law added with a sultry grin.

Fans were equally unwelcoming of the insights shared by Law.

“And that’s how Jude Law stole Christmas,” wrote one person in the comments section of BBC Radio 2’s Instagram post. “Sorry Jude… this is all real and always will be… you will never shatter my dreams,” a second fan commented. “He’s lying, I don’t care what he says, it’s all a lie,” a third movie lover posted, while a fourth person shushed Law immediately, commenting, “We didn’t need to know that.”

Many netizens, however, expressed astonishment over the hosts’ lack of knowledge about the cottage being just a prop, as pictures and detailed information about it are just a Google search away.

Not to forget, Meyers, the perfectionist director Law referred to, revealed the detail years ago, saying the cottage was built in a barren field. She also mentioned that although the cozy dwelling was a real tourist attraction while it lasted, it no longer existed.

