'Just A Part Of My Story': Lainey Wilson Opens Up About Dealing With Rejection

When there’s a talk about country singers, amongst many, Lainey Wilson’s name shines bright due to her talent and stage presence.

The singer, who recently gave a captivating performance during The Voice’s finale, opened up to FOX News about facing rejection and heartache early on during her career. The singer was candid about her story and did not hold back while expressing it.

Lainey Wilson opens up about the rejection

While discussing with the outlet how she dealt with the rejection she faced during the initial stages of her career, Wilson said that a lot of rejection made her want what she wanted much more. The Grease singer added that if one sits down with her parents, one realizes why she is the way she is.

The singer expressed that she had made up her mind at the beginning that she would pursue this. The singer added that she was not aware of what it would look like.

The Wildflowers And Wild Horses singer candidly opened up to the outlet, saying, "I didn't know what it was going to look like, but I truly do think that that rejection and the time that it has taken me to get to this point, because, I mean, this year it'll be 13 years that I've been in Nashville doing it."

The hitmaker added, “I think it's really just a part of my story.” The singer expressed that god wanted her to have a little bit of more life so she could have more stories to share and relate with more people.

Lainey Wilson to be a member of Grand Ole Opry

During her performance on The Voice finale, Wilson performed Hang Tight Honey. The audience cheered as the singer dominated the stage with her powerful vocals.

After her set was finished, the iconic Reba McEntire came on the stage where she praised Wilson. McEntire invited Wilson to be a part of the Grand Ole Opry. Wilson, who was visibly emotionally moved by this invitation, accepted it and claimed it was the best birthday present she had received. Her birthday was on May 19.

This year, the singer won her first Grammy in the category of Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country. As per ABC News, the singer is set to appear on a Hulu Special titled Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country. It will be released on the platform on May 29.

