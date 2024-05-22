‘Heart Touching’: Internet Mesmerized Over Jelly Roll’s I Am Not Okay Performance At The Voice Season 25 Finale

America's favorite musical reality show, The Voice, has just wrapped its 25th season, and they never do it in a mediocre way and always like to end with a bang. Top 5 finalists Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon, Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders, and Karen Waldrup sang for the crown on Monday (May 20). Asher HaVon took the prestigious trophy home as he was announced as the winner.

However, while they waited on pins and needles to hear the name of the winner, a star-studded lineup of performers took the stage. That included country/hip-hop superstar Jelly Roll. The super cool country music star with his tattoos and evergreen swag took the stage and performed his new single, I Am Not Okay, and the audience went all gaga over it.

Fan reactions to Jelly Roll's I Am Not Okay performance

Country star Jelly Roll mesmerized the audience at The Voice with his performance of I Am Not Okay. Fans on X took the time and showered praises for Roll as he made the viewers groove.

One person wrote, "Jellyroll singing his new single, 'I Am Not Ok' expressing the feeling of so many these days. Are you OK? Love these lyrics, so simple and to the point. Very relatable. And we are all going to be alright. Trouble doesn't last always. Thanks for this, man," Check out some more trending reactions below.

Rumors claim Jelly Roll might be the American Idol judge

Katy Perry, who has served as a judge on American Idol for the past seven seasons, ended her time on the show on Sunday, May 19, as Abi Carter was named the winner. Perry had previously announced in February that she would not be returning for the 23rd season of the popular competition.

The buzz is that Jelly Roll might replace her in the upcoming season. After the star swung by the Idol set to help mentor the top 24, many viewers called on the show’s producers to make his spot permanent. Jelly Roll even received an endorsement from Perry herself. And for the record, the three-time Country Music Television Award winner is all in.

